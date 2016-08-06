Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Aug 6, 2016 | 10:05am IST

Opening Ceremony from the favela

The Maracana Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony is seen from the Mangueira favela slum. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

The Maracana Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony is seen from the Mangueira favela slum. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
The Maracana Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony is seen from the Mangueira favela slum. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
1 / 8
Residents of Mangueira favela watch the opening ceremony on TV. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Residents of Mangueira favela watch the opening ceremony on TV. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Residents of Mangueira favela watch the opening ceremony on TV. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
2 / 8
People watch fireworks from the Maracana Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony, from the Mangueira favela. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

People watch fireworks from the Maracana Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony, from the Mangueira favela. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
People watch fireworks from the Maracana Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony, from the Mangueira favela. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
3 / 8
Residents of Mangueira favela watch the opening ceremony on TV. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Residents of Mangueira favela watch the opening ceremony on TV. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Residents of Mangueira favela watch the opening ceremony on TV. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
4 / 8
The Maracana Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony is seen from the Mangueira favela. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

The Maracana Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony is seen from the Mangueira favela. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
The Maracana Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony is seen from the Mangueira favela. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
5 / 8
People watch the opening ceremony on TV. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

People watch the opening ceremony on TV. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
People watch the opening ceremony on TV. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
6 / 8
A family photographs fireworks over the Maracana stadium from the roof of their home in the Mangueira favela, or slum, as the Rio Olympic opening ceremony unfolds. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A family photographs fireworks over the Maracana stadium from the roof of their home in the Mangueira favela, or slum, as the Rio Olympic opening ceremony unfolds. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
A family photographs fireworks over the Maracana stadium from the roof of their home in the Mangueira favela, or slum, as the Rio Olympic opening ceremony unfolds. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
7 / 8
Residents of Mangueira favela watch the fireworks from the Maracana Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Residents of Mangueira favela watch the fireworks from the Maracana Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, August 06, 2016
Residents of Mangueira favela watch the fireworks from the Maracana Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Rio's Olympic security

Rio's Olympic security

Next Slideshows

Rio's Olympic security

Rio's Olympic security

Security is ramped up at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

06 Aug 2016
Rio's venues from space

Rio's venues from space

Satellite images of the Olympic venues in Rio de Janeiro.

05 Aug 2016
India this week

India this week

Our best pictures this week.

05 Aug 2016
Fighting Islamic State in Libya

Fighting Islamic State in Libya

U.S. air strikes are easing the passage of Libyan forces seeking to clear Islamic State from Sirte.

05 Aug 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast