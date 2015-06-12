Edition:
Opening Ceremony of the European Games

Artists perform on stage during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
People carry the flag of the European Olympic Comitee during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Competitors from Azerbaijan take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
Competitors from Ukraine take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
Competitors from Russia take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Artists preform during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Artists perform on stage during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R), IOC president Thomas Bach (2nd R) and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev (L) attend the opening ceremony for the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Competitors from Spain take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
Competitors from Norway take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Artists perform on stage during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
Singer Lady Gaga performs on stage during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
Competitors from Israel take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Artists preform during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Competitors from Britain take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Competitors from Germany take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Artists perform on stage during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
Competitors from France take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Competitors from the Netherlands take part in the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
Artists perform on stage during the opening ceremony of the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, June 12, 2015
