Operation Lone Star
A teenager receives a tetanus vaccination at the Remote Area Medical and Operation Lone Star joint health clinic at Palmview High School in Mission, Texas August 5, 2014. Operation Lone Star started 16 years ago to help the guard prepare for...more
A tooth is seen extracted on a tray at the joint Operation Lone Star and Remote Area Medical clinic at Manzano Middle School in Brownsville, Texas August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A man has a vision test done by Remote Area Medical volunteers at the joint clinic with Operation Lone Star at Palmview High School in Mission, Texas August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A boy peeks through the door to the room for vision exams by Remote Area Medical at the joint health clinic with Operation Lone Star at Palmview High School in Mission, Texas August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Prescription eye glasses provided for free by Remote Area Medical are seen at the joint health clinic with Operation Lone Star at Palmview High School in Mission, Texas August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Catholic rosaries are seen at the joint Remote Area Medical and Operation Lone Star health clinic at Palmview High School in Mission, Texas August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Dental equipment provided by Remote Area Medical and used by volunteers are seen at the joint clinic with Operation Lone Star clinic at Palmview High School in Mission, Texas August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
