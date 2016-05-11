Edition:
Opposition protests in Venezuela

An opposition supporter falls as she clashes with Venezuelan National Guards during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An injured protester lies on the street during an opposition supporters rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An opposition supporter reacts in front of Venezuelan National Guards in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Venezuelan opposition leader and Governor of Miranda state Henrique Capriles (C) recovers from tear gas after clashes with riot policemen during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An opposition supporter catches a tear gas bomb during clashes with riot policemen in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

An opposition supporter stands in front of Venezuelan National Guards in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Riot policemen shield themselves during clashes with opposition supporters in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters shout slogans to Venezuelan National Guards through a fence, during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters clash with Venezuelan National Guards during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An opposition supporters holding a sign that reads "I recall" shouts during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An opposition supporter kneels in front of riot policemen during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters clash with Venezuelan National Guards during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Venezuelan opposition leader and Governor of Miranda state Henrique Capriles (C) holds a Venezuelan national flag as he stands next to (centre R) Henry Ramos Allup, President of the National Assembly and Jesus Torrealba, secretary of Venezuela's coalition of opposition parties (MUD), during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Venezuelan opposition leader and Governor of Miranda state Henrique Capriles raises his hands in front of riot policemen during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters carry an injured man during clashes with riot policemen in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Riot policemen help an injured protester during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters clash with riot policemen during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An opposition supporter covers his face from tear gas during clashes with riot policemen in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Opposition supporters clash with Venezuelan National Guards during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

An opposition supporter sits in front of riot policemen in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

