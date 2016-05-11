Opposition protests in Venezuela
An opposition supporter falls as she clashes with Venezuelan National Guards during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An injured protester lies on the street during an opposition supporters rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An opposition supporter reacts in front of Venezuelan National Guards in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Venezuelan opposition leader and Governor of Miranda state Henrique Capriles (C) recovers from tear gas after clashes with riot policemen during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia...more
An opposition supporter catches a tear gas bomb during clashes with riot policemen in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
An opposition supporter stands in front of Venezuelan National Guards in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Riot policemen shield themselves during clashes with opposition supporters in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters shout slogans to Venezuelan National Guards through a fence, during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters clash with Venezuelan National Guards during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An opposition supporters holding a sign that reads "I recall" shouts during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An opposition supporter kneels in front of riot policemen during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters clash with Venezuelan National Guards during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan opposition leader and Governor of Miranda state Henrique Capriles (C) holds a Venezuelan national flag as he stands next to (centre R) Henry Ramos Allup, President of the National Assembly and Jesus Torrealba, secretary of Venezuela's...more
Venezuelan opposition leader and Governor of Miranda state Henrique Capriles raises his hands in front of riot policemen during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters carry an injured man during clashes with riot policemen in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Riot policemen help an injured protester during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters clash with riot policemen during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An opposition supporter covers his face from tear gas during clashes with riot policemen in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Opposition supporters clash with Venezuelan National Guards during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
An opposition supporter sits in front of riot policemen in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello
