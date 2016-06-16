Orlando aftermath
President Barack Obama delivers a statement next to Vice President Joe Biden after meeting privately with survivors and family members of shooting victims of the massacre at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A mourner makes a heart with their hands as they leave the funeral for victim Kimberly Morris in Kissimmee, Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officials collect evidence from the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The names of the shooting victims are seen embroidered on a U.S. flag at a vigil site in Orlando, Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
President Barack Obama receives a t-shirt from Mayor of Orlando Buddy Dyer as he arrives in Orlando to meet with families of victims in Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden place flowers at a makeshift memorial for shooting victims in Orlando, Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Gunshot survivor Angel Colon listens to remarks at a news conference at the Orlando Regional Medical Center June 14, 2016. Angel Colon, who was in Pulse with friends at the time of Omar Mateen's attack, described hearing gunfire and falling to the...more
A resident holds a sign which reads 'AR-15s are weapons of mass destruction' as the motorcade transporting President Barack Obama arrives in Orlando for the president's meeting with families of victims in Florida, June 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Mourners grieve at a vigil for the victims in Orlando, Florida, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Well-wishers release floating lanterns during a candle light vigil in Orlando, Florida, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man sits and cries after taking part in a candlelight memorial service the day after a mass shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Demetrice Naulings, who survived the mass shooting attack on the Pulse gay night club, poses after an interview in Orlando, Florida, June 14, 2016. Best friends Demetrice Naulings and Eddie Justice often walked together hand in hand, as if they were...more
People take part in a candlelight memorial service in Orlando, Florida, June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Gunshot survivor Angel Santiago looks over at fellow victim Patience Carter as she recounts her story at a news conference at Florida Hospital Orlando on the shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, June 14, 2016. "I was bleeding. My...more
Local resident Jean Dasilva mourns for his deceased friend Javier Jorge-Reyes at a makeshift memorial for victims of the gay night club shooting in downtown Orlando, Florida, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Worshippers pray during a memorial service at the First Baptist Church Of Orlando for victims of the Pulse gay nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Nick Tucciarelli and his daughter Campbell visit a vigil for the victims of the shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Dominique Hernandez holds up her fist painted in the colors of a rainbow, with a heart on her pulse, attends a vigil in memory of victims one day after a mass shooting at the Pulse gay night club in Orlando, in Los Angeles 2016. REUTERS/Lucy...more
A friend of Amanda Alvear holds up her photo at a memorial service the day after a mass shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People attend a memorial service the day after a mass shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Family members hold a woman as they leave a senior citizen's center, after they were notified about the fate of their loved ones, one day after a mass shooting at the Pulse gay night club in Orlando June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Seddique Mateen, the father of gunman Omar Mateen, grabs a photographer's lens at his home in Port Saint Lucie, Florida, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Police forensic investigators work at the crime scene of a mass shooting at the Pulse gay night club in Orlando, Florida June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
An FBI agent marks off an area with crime scene tape near the site of the shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Investigators work the scene following a mass shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
FBI investigators arrive at the crime scene of a mass shooting at the Pulse gay night club in Orlando June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Wilfredo Perez (L), a local bartender at a gay bar, is embraced by his partner Jackson Hollman during a vigil to commemorate victims of a mass shooting at the Pulse gay night club in Orlando, Florida, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Orlando residents Arissa Suarez (L) and Malcom Crawson attend a vigil at Lake Eola Park for victims of a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
A message towed by an airplane urges people to donate blood, after a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Friends and family members embrace outside the Orlando Police Headquarters during the investigation of a shooting at the Pulse night club in Orlando, Florida, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Nesius
