Orthodox Christmas
Women dressed in traditional costumes sing Christmas carols as they gather to celebrate the Orthodox Christmas at a compound of the National Architecture museum in Kiev, Ukraine, January 7, 2016. Most Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas according...more
Fireworks explode behind the 46-metre high Christmas tree with the air temperature at about minus 25 degrees Celsius (minus 13 degrees Fahrenheit), in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A serviceman of the Belarussian Interior Ministry's special force kisses a cross during a service at a military base in Minsk, Belarus January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Believers burn dried oak branches, which symbolizes the Yule log, in front of the St. Sava temple in Belgrade, Serbia, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Participants march on the street during "Alilo", a religious procession to celebrate Orthodox Christmas in Tbilisi, Georgia, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People wait to receive a piece of traditional Christmas bread, marking the Orthodox Christmas Day festivities in Belgrade, Serbia January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People walk in front of the Holy Trinity Cathedral during midnight Christmas service in Tbilisi, Georgia, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Armenian people attend mass at a church as they celebrate Orthodox Christmas in Dohuk province, Iraq January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
People gather to receive a piece of traditional Christmas bread in Belgrade, Serbia January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People gather to receive a piece of traditional Christmas bread in Belgrade, Serbia January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Bosnian Serbs carry oak and pray near burning Yule logs in front of the Church of the Holy Prophet Elijah during the eve of the Orthodox Christmas in Sokolac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C, front) attends the Orthodox Christmas service in the settlement of Turginovo in Tver region, Russia, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Aleksey Druzhinin/Sputnik/Kremlin
Priests conduct the liturgy on Orthodox Christmas in Saborna church in Belgrade, Serbia January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Pope Tawadros II, the 118th Pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark Cathedral, leads Egypt's Coptic Christmas eve mass in Cairo, Egypt, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Worshipers attend a midnight Christmas service at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Tbilisi, Georgia, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A woman dressed in traditional costume dances during celebrations of the Orthodox Christmas at a compound of the National Architecture museum in Kiev, Ukraine, January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Believers attend a service on the eve of Orthodox Christmas at the Volodymyrsky Cathedral in Kiev, Ukraine, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
African Christian women attend Egypt's Coptic Christmas eve mass led by Pope Tawadros II (not pictured), the 118th Pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark Cathedral, in Cairo, Egypt, January 6, 2016....more
People wait to receive a piece of traditional Christmas bread in Belgrade, Serbia January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Believers attend a service on the eve of Orthodox Christmas at the Volodymyrsky Cathedral in Kiev, Ukraine, January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
