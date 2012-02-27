Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Feb 28, 2012 | 3:05am IST

Oscar after-parties

<p>Octavia Spencer, Best Supporting Actress winner for "The Help", and Meryl Streep, Best Actress Winner for "The Iron Lady", look at their Oscars at the Governors Ball for the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Octavia Spencer, Best Supporting Actress winner for "The Help", and Meryl Streep, Best Actress Winner for "The Iron Lady", look at their Oscars at the Governors Ball for the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson...more

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Octavia Spencer, Best Supporting Actress winner for "The Help", and Meryl Streep, Best Actress Winner for "The Iron Lady", look at their Oscars at the Governors Ball for the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
1 / 30
<p>Actor Jon Hamm and partner, actress Jennifer Westfeldt, arrive at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Actor Jon Hamm and partner, actress Jennifer Westfeldt, arrive at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Actor Jon Hamm and partner, actress Jennifer Westfeldt, arrive at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
2 / 30
<p>Jean Dujardin, Best Actor winner for his role in "The Artist", watches as his Oscar is engraved at the Governors Ball for the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Jean Dujardin, Best Actor winner for his role in "The Artist", watches as his Oscar is engraved at the Governors Ball for the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Jean Dujardin, Best Actor winner for his role in "The Artist", watches as his Oscar is engraved at the Governors Ball for the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
3 / 30
<p>Actor Michael Douglas and his father, actor Kirk Douglas, embrace as Kirk's wife Anne Douglas (2nd R) looks on at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Actor Michael Douglas and his father, actor Kirk Douglas, embrace as Kirk's wife Anne Douglas (2nd R) looks on at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Actor Michael Douglas and his father, actor Kirk Douglas, embrace as Kirk's wife Anne Douglas (2nd R) looks on at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
4 / 30
<p>Actress Cameron Diaz and tennis player Venus Williams arrive at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Actress Cameron Diaz and tennis player Venus Williams arrive at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Actress Cameron Diaz and tennis player Venus Williams arrive at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
5 / 30
<p>Meryl Streep, best actress winner for her role in "The Iron Lady," shows off her Salvatore Ferragamo shoes, same shoes that Margaret Thatcher used to wear, at the Governors Ball at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Meryl Streep, best actress winner for her role in "The Iron Lady," shows off her Salvatore Ferragamo shoes, same shoes that Margaret Thatcher used to wear, at the Governors Ball at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy...more

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Meryl Streep, best actress winner for her role in "The Iron Lady," shows off her Salvatore Ferragamo shoes, same shoes that Margaret Thatcher used to wear, at the Governors Ball at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
6 / 30
<p>Sean Combs gestures as he arrives at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Sean Combs gestures as he arrives at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Sean Combs gestures as he arrives at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
7 / 30
<p>Kelly Osbourne arrives at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

Kelly Osbourne arrives at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Kelly Osbourne arrives at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
8 / 30
<p>Asghar Farhadi (C), director of Iranian film "A Separation" poses with actor Peyman Maadi and director of photography Mahmoud Kalari, winner of best foreign language film from Iran, at the Governors Ball at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Asghar Farhadi (C), director of Iranian film "A Separation" poses with actor Peyman Maadi and director of photography Mahmoud Kalari, winner of best foreign language film from Iran, at the Governors Ball at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood,...more

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Asghar Farhadi (C), director of Iranian film "A Separation" poses with actor Peyman Maadi and director of photography Mahmoud Kalari, winner of best foreign language film from Iran, at the Governors Ball at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
9 / 30
<p>David Beckham walks with his wife, singer Victoria Beckham, as they arrive at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

David Beckham walks with his wife, singer Victoria Beckham, as they arrive at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

David Beckham walks with his wife, singer Victoria Beckham, as they arrive at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
10 / 30
<p>Nat Faxon holds his award for Best Adapted Screenplay for "The Descendants" at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Nat Faxon holds his award for Best Adapted Screenplay for "The Descendants" at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Nat Faxon holds his award for Best Adapted Screenplay for "The Descendants" at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
11 / 30
<p>Meryl Streep, winner of the best actress award for her role in the film "The Iron Lady", wipes a tear at the Governors Ball for the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Meryl Streep, winner of the best actress award for her role in the film "The Iron Lady", wipes a tear at the Governors Ball for the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Meryl Streep, winner of the best actress award for her role in the film "The Iron Lady", wipes a tear at the Governors Ball for the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
12 / 30
<p>Jean Dujardin, Best Actor winner for his role in "The Artist", looks at his engraved plaque which will be part of his Oscar statue, at the Governors Ball for the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Jean Dujardin, Best Actor winner for his role in "The Artist", looks at his engraved plaque which will be part of his Oscar statue, at the Governors Ball for the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Jean Dujardin, Best Actor winner for his role in "The Artist", looks at his engraved plaque which will be part of his Oscar statue, at the Governors Ball for the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
13 / 30
<p>Singer Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth arrive at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

Singer Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth arrive at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Singer Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth arrive at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
14 / 30
<p>Bret McKenzie, winner of Best Original Song for "Man or Muppet" from "The Muppets", throws his Oscar into the air as he arrives at the Governors Ball after the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Bret McKenzie, winner of Best Original Song for "Man or Muppet" from "The Muppets", throws his Oscar into the air as he arrives at the Governors Ball after the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Bret McKenzie, winner of Best Original Song for "Man or Muppet" from "The Muppets", throws his Oscar into the air as he arrives at the Governors Ball after the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
15 / 30
<p>Comedian Chevy Chase kisses his wife Jayni Luke as they arrive at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Comedian Chevy Chase kisses his wife Jayni Luke as they arrive at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Comedian Chevy Chase kisses his wife Jayni Luke as they arrive at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
16 / 30
<p>Actress Fran Drescher arrives at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

Actress Fran Drescher arrives at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Actress Fran Drescher arrives at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
17 / 30
<p>Television personality and model Heidi Klum arrives at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (OSCARS-PARTIES)</p>

Television personality and model Heidi Klum arrives at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (OSCARS-PARTIES) more

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Television personality and model Heidi Klum arrives at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (OSCARS-PARTIES)

Close
18 / 30
<p>Singer Katy Perry arrives at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Singer Katy Perry arrives at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Singer Katy Perry arrives at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
19 / 30
<p>Jean Dujardin, winner of the best actor award for his role in the film "The Artist", kisses his Oscar after it was engraved at the Governor's Ball for the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Jean Dujardin, winner of the best actor award for his role in the film "The Artist", kisses his Oscar after it was engraved at the Governor's Ball for the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Jean Dujardin, winner of the best actor award for his role in the film "The Artist", kisses his Oscar after it was engraved at the Governor's Ball for the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
20 / 30
<p>Director and producer Judd Apatow takes a picture of his wife, actress Leslie Mann, as they arrive at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Director and producer Judd Apatow takes a picture of his wife, actress Leslie Mann, as they arrive at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Director and producer Judd Apatow takes a picture of his wife, actress Leslie Mann, as they arrive at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
21 / 30
<p>Best supporting actress Octavia Spencer from "The Help" speaks with French director Michel Hazanavicius, winner of best director for his film "The Artist" at the Governor's Ball for the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Best supporting actress Octavia Spencer from "The Help" speaks with French director Michel Hazanavicius, winner of best director for his film "The Artist" at the Governor's Ball for the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012....more

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Best supporting actress Octavia Spencer from "The Help" speaks with French director Michel Hazanavicius, winner of best director for his film "The Artist" at the Governor's Ball for the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
22 / 30
<p>Spanish actress and singer Paz Vega arrives at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (OSCARS-PARTIES)</p>

Spanish actress and singer Paz Vega arrives at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (OSCARS-PARTIES)

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Spanish actress and singer Paz Vega arrives at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (OSCARS-PARTIES)

Close
23 / 30
<p>Czech model Karolina Kurkova arrives at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (OSCARS-PARTIES)</p>

Czech model Karolina Kurkova arrives at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (OSCARS-PARTIES)

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Czech model Karolina Kurkova arrives at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (OSCARS-PARTIES)

Close
24 / 30
<p>Fashion photographer Terry Richardson gestures next to an unidentified guest as they arrive at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Fashion photographer Terry Richardson gestures next to an unidentified guest as they arrive at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Fashion photographer Terry Richardson gestures next to an unidentified guest as they arrive at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
25 / 30
<p>French director, Michel Hazanavicius, best director winner for his film "The Artist" gets his Oscar statuette engraved during the Governors Ball following the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

French director, Michel Hazanavicius, best director winner for his film "The Artist" gets his Oscar statuette engraved during the Governors Ball following the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

French director, Michel Hazanavicius, best director winner for his film "The Artist" gets his Oscar statuette engraved during the Governors Ball following the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
26 / 30
<p>Actor Chace Crawford arrives at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

Actor Chace Crawford arrives at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Actor Chace Crawford arrives at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
27 / 30
<p>Oscar telecast host Billy Crystal and his wife Janice arrive at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Oscar telecast host Billy Crystal and his wife Janice arrive at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Oscar telecast host Billy Crystal and his wife Janice arrive at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
28 / 30
<p>Television personalities sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian arrive at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

Television personalities sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian arrive at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Television personalities sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian arrive at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
29 / 30
<p>Jean Dujardin and his wife Alexandra Lamy arrive at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Jean Dujardin and his wife Alexandra Lamy arrive at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Tuesday, February 28, 2012

Jean Dujardin and his wife Alexandra Lamy arrive at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Next Slideshows

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.

28 Feb 2012
Miss India Worldwide

Miss India Worldwide

Thirty-five contestants of Indian origin from different countries compete in the Miss India Worldwide beauty pageant in Suriname.

26 Feb 2012
London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from London.

23 Feb 2012
BRIT Awards

BRIT Awards

Highlights from the BRIT Music Awards in London.

22 Feb 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast