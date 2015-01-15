Oscar nominations
Best Picture: American Sniper. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Best Picture: Birdman or (The unexpected virtue of ignorance). REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Best Picture: Boyhood. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Best Picture: The Grand Budapest Hotel. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Best Picture: The Imitation Game. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Best Picture: Selma. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Best Picture: The Theory of Everything. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Best Picture: Whiplash. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Best Actor: Steve Carell, Foxcatcher. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Best Actor: Bradley Cooper, American Sniper. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Best Actor: Benedict Cumberbatch, The Imitation Game. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Best Actor: Michael Keaton, Birdman. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best Actor: Eddie Redmayne, The Theory of Everything. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Best Actress: Marion Cotillard, Two Days, One Night. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Best Actress: Felicity Jones, The Theory of Everything. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Best Actress: Julianne Moore, Still Alice. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Best Actress: Rosamund Pike, Gone Girl. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Best Actress: Reese Witherspoon, Wild. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Best Supporting Actor: Robert Duvall, The Judge. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Best Supporting Actor: Ethan Hawke, Boyhood. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Best Supporting Actor: Edward Norton, Birdman. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
Best Supporting Actor: Mark Ruffalo, Foxcatcher. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Best Supporting Actor: J.K. Simmons, Whiplash. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Best Supporting Actress: Patricia Arquette, Boyhood. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern, Wild. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Best Supporting Actress: Keira Knightley, The Imitation Game. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Best Supporting Actress: Emma Stone, Birdman. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Best Supporting Actress: Meryl Streep, Into the Woods. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Best Director: Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, Birdman. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best Director: Richard Linklater, Boyhood. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Best Director: Bennett Miller, Foxcatcher. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Best Director: Wes Anderson, The Grand Budapest Hotel. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Best Director: Morten Tyldum, The Imitation Game. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
