Oscar nominations
Best Actor: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Best Actor: Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Best Actor: Ryan Gosling, La La Land. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best Actor: Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Best Actor: Denzel Washington, Fences. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Best Actress: Isabelle Huppert, Elle. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best Actress: Ruth Negga, Loving. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Best Actress: Natalie Portman, Jackie. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo
Best Actress: Emma Stone, La La Land. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best Actress: Meryl Streep, Suffragette. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo
Best supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best supporting actor: Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best supporting actor: Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Best supporting actor: Dev Patel, Lion. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Best supporting actor: Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Best supporting actress: Viola Davis, Fences. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Best supporting actress: Naomie Harris, Moonlight. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Best supporting actress: Nicole Kidman, Lion. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Best supporting actress: Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Best supporting actress: Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Best picture: Arrival. Amy Adams stars as a linguist hired by the U.S. government to go inside one of 12 spaceships that have touched down around the world. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Best picture: Fences. Washington and Viola Davis reprise their 2010 Tony-winning roles as egotistical garbage worker Troy Maxson and his long-suffering wife Rose in the intense family drama about lost hope, betrayal and race prejudice in 1950s...more
Best picture: Hacksaw Ridge. Director Mel Gibson's Hacksaw Ridge is based on the true story of Desmond Doss, a pacifist army medic who served on the frontlines in the Battle of Okinawa in 1945 without ever touching a gun, and was awarded a Medal of...more
Best picture: Hell or High Water. Director David Mackenzie's (C) film set in West Texas explores the blurry line between good and bad and stars Chris Pine and Ben Foster. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Best picture: Hidden Figures. Cast member Janelle Monae stars in the comedy-drama about pioneering African-American women in the early days of the American space program. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best picture: La La Land. An ambitious musical about two dreamers falling in love in Hollywood, staring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling leads the Oscar nominations with 14 nods. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Best picture: Lion. Nicole Kidman and Dev Patel star in this adoption drama about a young man conflicted about his identity after he is placed in an Indian orphanage, adopted by an Australian family and taken to live in Tasmania. REUTERS/Peter...more
Best picture: Moonlight. A coming-of-age tale of a black boy named Chiron, grappling silently with his homosexuality. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Next Slideshows
People's Choice red carpet
Celebrities arrive for the People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
Berlin Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Berlin.
Golden Globes memorable moments
Highlights from the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills.
Golden Globes fashion
The best and worst dressed on the red carpet at the Golden Globe awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.