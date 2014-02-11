Oscar nominees luncheon
Rapper Pharrell Williams arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Bradley Cooper arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Amy Adams arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Ethan Hawke arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Steve Coogan arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Julie Delpy arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best actress in a leading role Sandra Bullock arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best actress in a leading role Cate Blanchett arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best actor in a leading role nominee Matthew McConaughey arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Musician Bono arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best actor in a supporting role nominee Jared Leto arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best actress in a leading role nominee Meryl Streep arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best actor in a leading role nominee Bruce Dern arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rapper Pharrell Williams arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best actor in a leading role nominee Leonardo DiCaprio arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best director nominee Alfonso Cuaron arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best actor in a leading role nominee Christian Bale and his wife Sibi Blazic arrive at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best director nominee Martin Scorsese arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best actor in a supporting role nominee Jonah Hill arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Best director nominee Steve McQueen arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
