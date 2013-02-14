Oscar Pistorius: Blade Runner
Oscar Pistorius and his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp pose for a picture in Johannesburg, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thembani Makhubele
Oscar Pistorius puts on his running blades during a training session for the international European Athletics Association athletics meeting in Lucerne, July 15, 2008. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Oscar Pistorius during the men's 200m T44 medal ceremony at the National Stadium during the Beijing 2008 Paralympic Games, September 13, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Oscar Pistorius of South Africa trains before the men's 400 meters event at the 23rd International Athletics Meeting in Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Oscar Pistorius poses for photographers with his scroll after receiving an Honorary Doctorate at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, Scotland, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir
Oscar Pistorius of South Africa runs with the baton during his men's 4x400 metres relay heat at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Daegu, South Korea, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
Oscar Pistorius celebrates after winning the men's 400m - T44 final in the Olympic Stadium at the London 2012 Paralympic Games, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Oscar Pistorius trains before the men's 400 meters event at the 23rd International athletics meeting in Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Oscar Pistorius starts his men's 400m round 1 heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Oscar Pistorius during a news conference after the official opening ceremony of the Doha GOALS forum in Doha, December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad
Oscar Pistorius prepares to start his men's 400m round 1 heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Oscar Pistorius trains before the men's 400 meters event at the 23rd International Athletics Meeting in Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Oscar Pistoriusleaves the track after winning his men's 200m T44 classification heat in a new world record time at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Paralympic Games, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Oscar Pistorius speaks during a press conference in New York, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Oscar Pistorius crosses the finish line in second place during the men's 200m T44 classification at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Paralympic Games, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Oscar Pistorius stretches during a training session ahead of the upcoming Memorial Van Damme athletics meeting, which is part of the IAAF Diamond League, at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule
Oscar Pistorius takes part in a conference during the Global Sports Forum in Barcelona, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Oscar Pistorius pushes off from the starting blocks during his men's 200m T44 classification heat at the Olympic Stadium at the London 2012 Paralympic Games, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Oscar Pistorius gives the thumbs up sign after finishing his men's 400m heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Oscar Pistorius comes out of the starting blocks during his men's 400 metres heats at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi
