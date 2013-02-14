Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Feb 14, 2013 | 9:10pm IST

Oscar Pistorius: Blade Runner

<p>Oscar Pistorius and his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp pose for a picture in Johannesburg, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thembani Makhubele</p>

Oscar Pistorius and his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp pose for a picture in Johannesburg, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thembani Makhubele

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Oscar Pistorius and his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp pose for a picture in Johannesburg, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/Thembani Makhubele

Close
1 / 20
<p>Oscar Pistorius puts on his running blades during a training session for the international European Athletics Association athletics meeting in Lucerne, July 15, 2008. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer</p>

Oscar Pistorius puts on his running blades during a training session for the international European Athletics Association athletics meeting in Lucerne, July 15, 2008. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Oscar Pistorius puts on his running blades during a training session for the international European Athletics Association athletics meeting in Lucerne, July 15, 2008. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Close
2 / 20
<p>Oscar Pistorius during the men's 200m T44 medal ceremony at the National Stadium during the Beijing 2008 Paralympic Games, September 13, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Oscar Pistorius during the men's 200m T44 medal ceremony at the National Stadium during the Beijing 2008 Paralympic Games, September 13, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Oscar Pistorius during the men's 200m T44 medal ceremony at the National Stadium during the Beijing 2008 Paralympic Games, September 13, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
3 / 20
<p>Oscar Pistorius of South Africa trains before the men's 400 meters event at the 23rd International Athletics Meeting in Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

Oscar Pistorius of South Africa trains before the men's 400 meters event at the 23rd International Athletics Meeting in Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Oscar Pistorius of South Africa trains before the men's 400 meters event at the 23rd International Athletics Meeting in Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
4 / 20
<p>Oscar Pistorius poses for photographers with his scroll after receiving an Honorary Doctorate at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, Scotland, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Oscar Pistorius poses for photographers with his scroll after receiving an Honorary Doctorate at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, Scotland, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Oscar Pistorius poses for photographers with his scroll after receiving an Honorary Doctorate at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, Scotland, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
5 / 20
<p>Oscar Pistorius of South Africa runs with the baton during his men's 4x400 metres relay heat at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Daegu, South Korea, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Oscar Pistorius of South Africa runs with the baton during his men's 4x400 metres relay heat at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Daegu, South Korea, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Oscar Pistorius of South Africa runs with the baton during his men's 4x400 metres relay heat at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Daegu, South Korea, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
6 / 20
<p>Oscar Pistorius celebrates after winning the men's 400m - T44 final in the Olympic Stadium at the London 2012 Paralympic Games, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Oscar Pistorius celebrates after winning the men's 400m - T44 final in the Olympic Stadium at the London 2012 Paralympic Games, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Oscar Pistorius celebrates after winning the men's 400m - T44 final in the Olympic Stadium at the London 2012 Paralympic Games, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
7 / 20
<p>Oscar Pistorius trains before the men's 400 meters event at the 23rd International athletics meeting in Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

Oscar Pistorius trains before the men's 400 meters event at the 23rd International athletics meeting in Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Oscar Pistorius trains before the men's 400 meters event at the 23rd International athletics meeting in Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
8 / 20
<p>Oscar Pistorius starts his men's 400m round 1 heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Oscar Pistorius starts his men's 400m round 1 heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Oscar Pistorius starts his men's 400m round 1 heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
9 / 20
<p>Oscar Pistorius during a news conference after the official opening ceremony of the Doha GOALS forum in Doha, December 11, 2012. &nbsp;REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad</p>

Oscar Pistorius during a news conference after the official opening ceremony of the Doha GOALS forum in Doha, December 11, 2012.  REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Oscar Pistorius during a news conference after the official opening ceremony of the Doha GOALS forum in Doha, December 11, 2012.  REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

Close
10 / 20
<p>Oscar Pistorius prepares to start his men's 400m round 1 heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Oscar Pistorius prepares to start his men's 400m round 1 heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Oscar Pistorius prepares to start his men's 400m round 1 heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
11 / 20
<p>Oscar Pistorius trains before the men's 400 meters event at the 23rd International Athletics Meeting in Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

Oscar Pistorius trains before the men's 400 meters event at the 23rd International Athletics Meeting in Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Oscar Pistorius trains before the men's 400 meters event at the 23rd International Athletics Meeting in Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
12 / 20
<p>Oscar Pistoriusleaves the track after winning his men's 200m T44 classification heat in a new world record time at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Paralympic Games, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Oscar Pistoriusleaves the track after winning his men's 200m T44 classification heat in a new world record time at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Paralympic Games, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Oscar Pistoriusleaves the track after winning his men's 200m T44 classification heat in a new world record time at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Paralympic Games, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
13 / 20
<p>Oscar Pistorius speaks during a press conference in New York, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Oscar Pistorius speaks during a press conference in New York, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Oscar Pistorius speaks during a press conference in New York, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
14 / 20
<p>Oscar Pistorius crosses the finish line in second place during the men's 200m T44 classification at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Paralympic Games, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Oscar Pistorius crosses the finish line in second place during the men's 200m T44 classification at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Paralympic Games, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Oscar Pistorius crosses the finish line in second place during the men's 200m T44 classification at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Paralympic Games, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
15 / 20
<p>Oscar Pistorius stretches during a training session ahead of the upcoming Memorial Van Damme athletics meeting, which is part of the IAAF Diamond League, at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule</p>

Oscar Pistorius stretches during a training session ahead of the upcoming Memorial Van Damme athletics meeting, which is part of the IAAF Diamond League, at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Oscar Pistorius stretches during a training session ahead of the upcoming Memorial Van Damme athletics meeting, which is part of the IAAF Diamond League, at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

Close
16 / 20
<p>Oscar Pistorius takes part in a conference during the Global Sports Forum in Barcelona, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

Oscar Pistorius takes part in a conference during the Global Sports Forum in Barcelona, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Oscar Pistorius takes part in a conference during the Global Sports Forum in Barcelona, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
17 / 20
<p>Oscar Pistorius pushes off from the starting blocks during his men's 200m T44 classification heat at the Olympic Stadium at the London 2012 Paralympic Games, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Oscar Pistorius pushes off from the starting blocks during his men's 200m T44 classification heat at the Olympic Stadium at the London 2012 Paralympic Games, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Oscar Pistorius pushes off from the starting blocks during his men's 200m T44 classification heat at the Olympic Stadium at the London 2012 Paralympic Games, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
18 / 20
<p>Oscar Pistorius gives the thumbs up sign after finishing his men's 400m heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Oscar Pistorius gives the thumbs up sign after finishing his men's 400m heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Oscar Pistorius gives the thumbs up sign after finishing his men's 400m heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
19 / 20
<p>Oscar Pistorius comes out of the starting blocks during his men's 400 metres heats at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Oscar Pistorius comes out of the starting blocks during his men's 400 metres heats at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Oscar Pistorius comes out of the starting blocks during his men's 400 metres heats at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Show the love!

Show the love!

Next Slideshows

Show the love!

Show the love!

St Valentine's Day has come to be a symbol of love around the world. Here are some pictures of couples as they show the love.

14 Feb 2013
One man bank

One man bank

Inside the smallest bank in Germany.

14 Feb 2013
Westminster Dog Show

Westminster Dog Show

Highlights from the Westminster Dog Show.

13 Feb 2013
State of the Union

State of the Union

President Obama sets his agenda for the first year of his second term during his State of the Union address.

13 Feb 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast