Pictures | Tue Oct 21, 2014 | 6:00pm IST

Oscar Pistorius sentenced

South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius is seen in a police van after his sentencing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
1 / 15
Oscar Pistorius holds the hands of family members after being sentenced at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Herman Verwey/Pool

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
2 / 15
Oscar Pistorius enters a police van after his sentencing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
3 / 15
Bystanders watch as a police van takes Oscar Pistorius to prison after his sentencing in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
4 / 15
Barry Steenkamp, father of Reeva Steenkamp, leaves the court after the sentencing of Oscar Pistorius in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
5 / 15
Oscar Pistorius is led to holding cells after he was sentenced at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Themba Hadebe/Pool

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
6 / 15
Aimee Pistorius watches as her brother, Oscar Pistorius, attends his sentencing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Themba Hadebe/Pool

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
7 / 15
Oscar Pistorius stands in the dock as his sentence is delivered at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014.REUTERS/Herman Verwey/Pool

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
8 / 15
Family members Arnold (L) and Lois Pistorius (C) react to the sentencing of South African Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Herman Verwey/Pool

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
9 / 15
Oscar Pistorius embraces his coach Ampie Louw ahead of his sentencing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Themba Hadebe/Pool

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
10 / 15
Oscar Pistorius attends his sentencing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Themba Hadebe/Pool

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
11 / 15
Judge Thokozile Masipa speaks during the sentencing hearing of Oscar Pistorius at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Themba Hadebe/Pool

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
12 / 15
Oscar Pistorius attends his sentencing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Herman Verwey/Pool

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
13 / 15
Oscar Pistorius arrives for his sentencing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
14 / 15
Oscar Pistorius holds the hands of family members after being sentenced at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Herman Verwey/Pool

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
15 / 15
