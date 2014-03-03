Oscar red carpet
Jennifer Lawrence in a bright red Dior figure-hugging peplum dress. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jennifer Lawrence in a bright red Dior figure-hugging peplum dress. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Lupita Nyong'o in a custom pastel blue Prada gown with Fred Leighton jewels. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Lupita Nyong'o in a custom pastel blue Prada gown with Fred Leighton jewels. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Cate Blanchett in a blush gold embellished Armani Prive dress. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Cate Blanchett in a blush gold embellished Armani Prive dress. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Amy Adams in a Gucci Premiere couture strapless gown. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Amy Adams in a Gucci Premiere couture strapless gown. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Angelina Jolie in a gray sequined Elie Saab gown. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Angelina Jolie in a gray sequined Elie Saab gown. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jessica Biel in a column Chanel gown beaded with pastel pink and blue sequins. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jessica Biel in a column Chanel gown beaded with pastel pink and blue sequins. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Sandra Bullock in a strapless satin Alexander McQueen number. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Sandra Bullock in a strapless satin Alexander McQueen number. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Lady Gaga in a cream detailed Versace accessorized with a scarf around her neck. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lady Gaga in a cream detailed Versace accessorized with a scarf around her neck. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Anne Hathaway in a dramatic halter-neck black and silver mirrored Gucci gown. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Anne Hathaway in a dramatic halter-neck black and silver mirrored Gucci gown. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Portia De Rossi in a cream lace-detailed Naeem Khan dress. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Portia De Rossi in a cream lace-detailed Naeem Khan dress. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Kerry Washington in an amethyst strapless Jason Wu dress. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kerry Washington in an amethyst strapless Jason Wu dress. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kristin Chenoweth in a metallic beaded gown by Roberto Cavalli. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kristin Chenoweth in a metallic beaded gown by Roberto Cavalli. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Idina Menzel in a forest green strapless gown. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Idina Menzel in a forest green strapless gown. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
June Squibb in an emerald sequined Tadashi Shoji gown. REUTERS/Mike Blake
June Squibb in an emerald sequined Tadashi Shoji gown. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Viola Davis in a deep green Escada dress. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Viola Davis in a deep green Escada dress. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Kevin Spacey in a navy tuxedo. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kevin Spacey in a navy tuxedo. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jennifer Garner in a pale silver beaded flapper-style Oscar de la Renta dress. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jennifer Garner in a pale silver beaded flapper-style Oscar de la Renta dress. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Meryl Streep in a white and black Lanvin dress. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Meryl Streep in a white and black Lanvin dress. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Julia Roberts in a lace peplum Givenchy gown. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Julia Roberts in a lace peplum Givenchy gown. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Naomi Watts in a beaded white form-fitting Calvin Klein dress. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Naomi Watts in a beaded white form-fitting Calvin Klein dress. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Julie Delpy in a shimmering silver Jenny Packham dress. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Julie Delpy in a shimmering silver Jenny Packham dress. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Emma Watson in a black shimmering Vera Wang number. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Emma Watson in a black shimmering Vera Wang number. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Charlize Theron, wearing a plunging v-neck black Dior gown and $15 million worth of Harry Winston diamonds. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Charlize Theron, wearing a plunging v-neck black Dior gown and $15 million worth of Harry Winston diamonds. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Olivia Wilde in a sleeveless column Valentino and Jason Sudekis in a navy Prada suit. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Olivia Wilde in a sleeveless column Valentino and Jason Sudekis in a navy Prada suit. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Benedict Cumberbatch jumps behind U2. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Benedict Cumberbatch jumps behind U2. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Kristen Bell, wearing an ice gray strapless dress by Roberto Cavalli, arrives with husband Dax Shepard. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Kristen Bell, wearing an ice gray strapless dress by Roberto Cavalli, arrives with husband Dax Shepard. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Pharrell WIlliams, wearing a Lanvin suit with shorts, arrives with wife, Helen Lasichanh. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Pharrell WIlliams, wearing a Lanvin suit with shorts, arrives with wife, Helen Lasichanh. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Kate Hudson. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Kate Hudson. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jared Leto wearing a Saint Laurent white tuxedo jacket with black pants and a red bowtie. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jared Leto wearing a Saint Laurent white tuxedo jacket with black pants and a red bowtie. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Chiwetel Ejiofor and his girlfriend Sari Mercer. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Chiwetel Ejiofor and his girlfriend Sari Mercer. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
American Idol host Ryan Seacrest. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
American Idol host Ryan Seacrest. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Anna Kendrick. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Anna Kendrick. REUTERS/Mike Blake
TV host for Extra Maria Menouos. REUTERS/Mike Blake
TV host for Extra Maria Menouos. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Glenn Close. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Glenn Close. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kelly Ripa. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Kelly Ripa. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Penelope Cruz, wearing a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture silk mousseline gown. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Penelope Cruz, wearing a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture silk mousseline gown. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Filmmaker Sara Ishaq. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Filmmaker Sara Ishaq. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Director Aflonso Cuaron and his partner Sheherazade Goldsmith. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Director Aflonso Cuaron and his partner Sheherazade Goldsmith. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Sally Hawkins. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sally Hawkins. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Harrison Ford and wife Calista Flockhart. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Harrison Ford and wife Calista Flockhart. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Bill Murray. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Bill Murray. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The shoes worn by figure skater and commentator Johnny Weir. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The shoes worn by figure skater and commentator Johnny Weir. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Channing Tatum and wife Jenna Dewan. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Channing Tatum and wife Jenna Dewan. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Co-Chair of Disney Media and President of the Disney/ABC Television Group Anne Sweeney. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Co-Chair of Disney Media and President of the Disney/ABC Television Group Anne Sweeney. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Director Steve McQueen and partner Bianca Stigter. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Director Steve McQueen and partner Bianca Stigter. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Christian Bale. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Christian Bale. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Retired figure skater Tara Lipinski and figure skater Johnny Weir. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Retired figure skater Tara Lipinski and figure skater Johnny Weir. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Laura Dern. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Laura Dern. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Musician Karen O. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Musician Karen O. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Actor Michael B. Jordan from the film Fruitvale Station. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Michael B. Jordan from the film Fruitvale Station. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Brian Cullinan (L) and Rick Rosas from the accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers hold briefcases containing the winning envelopes. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Brian Cullinan (L) and Rick Rosas from the accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers hold briefcases containing the winning envelopes. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Chef Wolfgang Puck and his staff pose on the red carpet. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Chef Wolfgang Puck and his staff pose on the red carpet. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Adepero Oduye from 12 Years a Slave. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Adepero Oduye from 12 Years a Slave. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Craig Broten and Melisa Wallack, best original screenplay nominees for Dallas Buyers Club. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Craig Broten and Melisa Wallack, best original screenplay nominees for Dallas Buyers Club. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Lorna Luft and her sister Liza Minnelli. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lorna Luft and her sister Liza Minnelli. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
John Legend and model Chrissy Teigen. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
John Legend and model Chrissy Teigen. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The shoes worn by Pharrell WIlliams as he arrives with wife Helen Lasichanh. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The shoes worn by Pharrell WIlliams as he arrives with wife Helen Lasichanh. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Presenter Joseph Gordon-Levitt. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Presenter Joseph Gordon-Levitt. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Johnny Knoxville and his wife Naomi Nelson. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Johnny Knoxville and his wife Naomi Nelson. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Next Slideshows
Best of the Oscars
Highlights from the Academy Awards.
Oscar after-parties
The fun doesn't stop after the Academy Awards are over.
Oscars: Behind the scenes
Behind the scenes at the Academy Awards.
Memorable Oscar moments
Good, bad and infamous moments from past Academy Awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Jaitley in Japan
Pictures from Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's three-day visit to Japan.