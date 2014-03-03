Oscars: Behind the scenes
Jamie Foxx is shown backstage before presenting the Oscar for achievement in music. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jamie Foxx is shown backstage before presenting the Oscar for achievement in music. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lupita Nyong'o shakes hands with fellow supporting actress nominee Julia Roberts as Brad Pitt looks on. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lupita Nyong'o shakes hands with fellow supporting actress nominee Julia Roberts as Brad Pitt looks on. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jared Leto shakes hands as best actor nominee Leonardo DiCaprio. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jared Leto shakes hands as best actor nominee Leonardo DiCaprio. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jennifer Lawrence peeks around an Oscar statue on the red carpet. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Jennifer Lawrence peeks around an Oscar statue on the red carpet. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Benedict Cumberbatch jumps behind U2. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Benedict Cumberbatch jumps behind U2. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Liza Minnelli, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt chat. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Liza Minnelli, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt chat. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Olivia Wilde, wearing Lorraine Schwartz drop earrings, winks next to Jason Sudeikis. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Olivia Wilde, wearing Lorraine Schwartz drop earrings, winks next to Jason Sudeikis. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Jonah Hill after arriving. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jonah Hill after arriving. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Leonardo DiCaprio arrives. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Leonardo DiCaprio arrives. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jennifer Lawrence greets Channing Tatum on the red carpet. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jennifer Lawrence greets Channing Tatum on the red carpet. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Julia Roberts speaks with CEO of DreamWorks Jeffrey Katzenberg and his wife Marilyn Katzenberg. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Julia Roberts speaks with CEO of DreamWorks Jeffrey Katzenberg and his wife Marilyn Katzenberg. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Bradley Cooper and actor John Travolta greet each other. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Bradley Cooper and actor John Travolta greet each other. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Meryl Streep on the red carpet . REUTERS/Mike Blake
Meryl Streep on the red carpet . REUTERS/Mike Blake
Leonardo DiCaprio, wearing an Armani tuxedo, on the red carpet. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Leonardo DiCaprio, wearing an Armani tuxedo, on the red carpet. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Matthew McConaughey jokes with Samuel L. Jackson. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Matthew McConaughey jokes with Samuel L. Jackson. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Cate Blanchett hugs Jennifer Lawrence as they arrive. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Cate Blanchett hugs Jennifer Lawrence as they arrive. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Charlize Theron speaks with Jennifer Lawrence. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Charlize Theron speaks with Jennifer Lawrence. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Bill Murray on the red carpet. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Bill Murray on the red carpet. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Christian Bale talks with Jeremy Renner. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Christian Bale talks with Jeremy Renner. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ed Begley, Jr. and his daughter Hayden Begley on the red carpet. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ed Begley, Jr. and his daughter Hayden Begley on the red carpet. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Next Slideshows
Memorable Oscar moments
Good, bad and infamous moments from past Academy Awards.
Hollywood goes to Washington
When celebrities take their causes to DC.
Memorable Oscar fashion
A selection of some unforgettable styles worn at the Academy Awards throughout the years. Best or worst - it’s your call.
Memorable Oscar quotes
Notable speeches from past Oscar winners.
MORE IN PICTURES
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Jaitley in Japan
Pictures from Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's three-day visit to Japan.