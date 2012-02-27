Oscars red carpet
Sacha Baron Cohen, dressed in character from his new film "The Dictator". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sacha Baron Cohen, dressed in character from his new film "The Dictator". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Singer Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Michelle Williams, best actress nominee for her role in "My Week with Marilyn". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Michelle Williams, best actress nominee for her role in "My Week with Marilyn". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jessica Chastain, best supporting actress nominee for her role in "The Help". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jessica Chastain, best supporting actress nominee for her role in "The Help". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Natalie Portman. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Natalie Portman. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Viola Davis, best actress nominee for her role in "The Help". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Viola Davis, best actress nominee for her role in "The Help". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress and presenter Penelope Cruz. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress and presenter Penelope Cruz. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Maya Rudolph of the film "Bridemaids". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Maya Rudolph of the film "Bridemaids". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Sandra Bullock. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Sandra Bullock. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
George Clooney, best actor nominee for his role in "The Descendants," and his girlfriend, Stacy Keibler. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
George Clooney, best actor nominee for his role in "The Descendants," and his girlfriend, Stacy Keibler. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Sacha Baron Cohen arrives in character from his upcoming film "The Dictator". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Sacha Baron Cohen arrives in character from his upcoming film "The Dictator". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Sacha Baron Cohen arrives in character from his upcoming film "The Dictator" while dumping the contents of an urn with a picture depicting North Korea's late leader Kim Jong-il on it while a security guard tries to stop him. REUTERS/Mario...more
Actor Sacha Baron Cohen arrives in character from his upcoming film "The Dictator" while dumping the contents of an urn with a picture depicting North Korea's late leader Kim Jong-il on it while a security guard tries to stop him. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Comedian Tina Fey reacts as she looks at "ashes" on the red carpet. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Comedian Tina Fey reacts as she looks at "ashes" on the red carpet. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Meryl Streep, best actress nominee for her role in "The Iron Lady". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Meryl Streep, best actress nominee for her role in "The Iron Lady". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Judy Greer, from the film "The Descendants". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Judy Greer, from the film "The Descendants". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Rose Byrne of the film "Bridesmaids". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Rose Byrne of the film "Bridesmaids". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Presenter and actress Ellie Kemper of the film "Bridesmaids". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Presenter and actress Ellie Kemper of the film "Bridesmaids". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Cameron Diaz. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Cameron Diaz. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Anna Faris. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Anna Faris. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Melissa McCarthy, best supporting actress nominee for her role in "Bridesmaids". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Melissa McCarthy, best supporting actress nominee for her role in "Bridesmaids". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
British actress Janet McTeer, best supporting actress nominee for her role in "Albert Nobbs," arrives at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
British actress Janet McTeer, best supporting actress nominee for her role in "Albert Nobbs," arrives at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Penelope Ann Miller from the film "The Artist". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Penelope Ann Miller from the film "The Artist". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rooney Mara, best actress nominee for her role in "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Rooney Mara, best actress nominee for her role in "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Nick Nolte, best supporting actor nominee for his role in "Warrior", arrives with his son Brawley. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Nick Nolte, best supporting actor nominee for his role in "Warrior", arrives with his son Brawley. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Musician Esperanza Spalding. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Musician Esperanza Spalding. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Missi Pyle from the film "The Artist". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Missi Pyle from the film "The Artist". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress and talk show host Kelly Ripa. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress and talk show host Kelly Ripa. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Colin Firth and his wife Livia Giuggioli. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Colin Firth and his wife Livia Giuggioli. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Penelope Ann Miller from the film "The Artist". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Penelope Ann Miller from the film "The Artist". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Kenneth Branagh, best supporting actor nominee for his role in "My Week with Marilyn". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Kenneth Branagh, best supporting actor nominee for his role in "My Week with Marilyn". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Virginia Madsen. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Virginia Madsen. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Christopher Plummer, best supporting actor nominee for his role in "Beginners". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Christopher Plummer, best supporting actor nominee for his role in "Beginners". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Leah Thompson. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Leah Thompson. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Berenice Bejo, best supporting actress nominee for her role in "The Artist", and her husband French director Michel Hazanavicius, best director nominee for the same film. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Berenice Bejo, best supporting actress nominee for her role in "The Artist", and her husband French director Michel Hazanavicius, best director nominee for the same film. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Melanie Griffith. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Melanie Griffith. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Lea Thompson. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Lea Thompson. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Milla Jovovich. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Milla Jovovich. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Rooney Mara, best actress nominee for her role in "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo," adjusts her dress as she arrives. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rooney Mara, best actress nominee for her role in "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo," adjusts her dress as she arrives. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
The Artist wins with black and white
"The Artist" takes home several Oscars, including best film.
Oscar after-parties
Inside the glitzy parties after the Academy Awards.
Milan Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.
Miss India Worldwide
Thirty-five contestants of Indian origin from different countries compete in the Miss India Worldwide beauty pageant in Suriname.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.