Oscars red carpet

Jessica Biel. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Emma Stone. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Actress Scarlett Johansson. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Halle Barry. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Janelle Monae. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Nicole Kidman in Armani Prive. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Michelle Williams. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Taraji P. Henson. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Actress Dakota Johnson wears Gucci REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Actress Ruth Negga. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Actor Hailee Steinfeld. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Actor Lin-Manuel Miranda and his mother Luz Towns-Miranda. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Actor Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luz Towns-Miranda. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Model Karlie Kloss wearing a white cape gown by Stella McCartney. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Swedish actress Alicia Vikander wearing Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Salma Hayek. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Actress Emma Roberts wears vintage Armani. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Actress Felicity Jones. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Kirsten Dunst wears Dior. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Actress Olivia Culpo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Actress Blanca Blanco. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Actress Auli'i Cravalho. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Isabelle Huppert. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Actress Sofia Boutella wearing a Chanel dress. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Actress Darby Stanchfield. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Hailee Steinfeld poses for photographers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Actress Cynthia Erivo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Kelly Ripa. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
David Oyelowo and his wife Jessica. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Judd Apatow watches his wife Leslie Mann wearing Zac Posen. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Actor Jackie Chan. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Television host Ryan Seacrest. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck shows off his creations. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Syrian refugee Hala Kamil. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Pharrell Williams and Mimi Valdes. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Actor Andrew Garfield. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Actress and singer Sofia Carson. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Allison Shroeder. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Vince Vaughn and his wife Kyla Weber. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Director Ava DuVernay. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Terrence Howard and guest. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Ginnifer Goodwin wearing Zuhair Murad. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Singer Mica Levi, stage name Micachu. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Actor John Cho and Kerri Higuchi. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Bernard Gariepy Strobl and a guest. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Directors Martin Butler (L) and Bentley Dean (R) pose with cast members from Australia's Best Foreign Language Film nominee Tanna. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Actor Lucas Hedges. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Dakota Johnson and Taraji P. Henson arrive. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
