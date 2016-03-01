Oscars red carpet
Presenter Charlize Theron wearing Dior arrives. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kate Winslet, wearing Ralph Lauren and nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Steve Jobs," and Leonardo DiCaprio, nominated for Best Actor for his role in "The Revenant," arrive. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jennifer Lawrence, wearing Dior Haute Couture and nominated for Best Actress for her role in "Joy," arrives. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Presenter Julianne Moore arrives wearing Chanel. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Saoirse Ronan, nominated for Best Actress for her role in "Brooklyn," arrives wearing a Calvin Klein Collection gown. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Rooney Mara, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Carol," arrives wearing Givenchy Haute Couture. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Jennifer Garner poses wearing Versace. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Cate Blanchett, nominated for Best Actress for her role in "Carol," arrives wearing Armani Prive. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Presenter Julianne Moore arrives wearing Chanel. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Presenter Emily Blunt arrives wearing Prada. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Rachel McAdams, wearing August Getty Atelier and nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Spotlight," arrives. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Reese Witherspoon arrives in Oscar de la Renta. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Presenter Daisy Ridley arrives wearing Chanel Haute Couture. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
ActressTina Fey arrives wearing Atelier Versace. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Presenter Sarah Silverman arrives. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Presenter Lady Gaga wears Brandon Maxwell as she arrives with boyfriend Taylor Kinney. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Michael Keaton arrives. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Actress Amy Poehler arrives. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Presenter Sofia Vergara poses wearing Marchesa. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Television presenter Kelly Ripa wearing Dennis Basso arrives. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Musician Dave Grohl and wife Jordyn Blum. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Mindy Kaling arrives wearing Elizabeth Kennedy. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Presenter Priyanka Chopra arrives wearing Zuhair Murad. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Christian Bale, nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "The Big Short," arrives with wife Sibi Blazic. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Oliva Wilde arrives wearing Valentino. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Alicia Vikander, nominated for Best Supporting Actress in "Danish Girl," wears a yellow Louis Vuitton gown. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Eddie Redmayne, nominated for Best Actor for his role in "The Danish Girl," arrives. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Presenter Whoopi Goldberg and daughter Alex Martin. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Jared Leto arrives. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Presenter Kevin Hart arrives with wife Torrei Hart. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Chinese actress Jane Wu arrives. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Actress Sophie Turner poses as she arrives wearing Galvan. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Presenter Patricia Arquette arrives. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Matt Damon, nominated for Best Actor for his role in "The Martian," arrives with his wife Luciana Barroso. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Presenter Margot Robbie arrives wearing Diane von Furstenberg. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Sylvester Stallone, nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "Creed," and wife Jennifer Flavin. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Presenter Kerry Washington arrives wearing Versace. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Best of Milan Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.
Oscars after-parties
Celebrating after the Academy Awards.
Best of the Oscars
Highlights from the 2016 Academy Awards.
Shades of Oscar
The colors and shades that dominated the Oscars red carpet.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.