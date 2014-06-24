Other Eiffels
People stop to observe a replica of the Eiffel Tower built with red bistro chairs to mark the 125th anniversary of the Fermob company's bistro chairs in Paris June 24, 2014. REUTERS/John Schults
Details of red bistro chairs that make up a replica of the Eiffel Tower to mark the 125th anniversary of the Fermob company's bistro chairs in Paris June 24, 2014. REUTERS/John Schults
A farmer tills the field near the replica of the Eiffel Tower at the Tianducheng development in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lang Lang
Guinness World Record Holder Bryan Berg looks at his version of the Eiffel Tower made out of a stack of cards in central Sydney June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Shoppers visit the Christmas market along the Champs Elysees in Paris, December 3, 2011. At left is a model of the Eiffel Tower. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon
A worker puts the final touch at a sculpture featuring the Eiffel tower made from lemons and oranges during the lemon festival in Menton, southern France, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A model of the Eiffel Tower is seen as local artists paint a two-meter-high Easter egg in the traditional naive art style in the northern Croatian town of Koprivnica March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A boy plays on a replica of the Eiffel Tower at Los Dolores square in Tegucigalpa, Honduras July 18, 2010. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A general view of the Paris hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A sweeper cleans the side of a road near a replica of the Eiffel Tower amid heavy fog in the early morning in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh January 18, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Tourists look at Eiffel tower models displayed by souvenir vendor in front the Eiffel tower at the Trocadero in Paris July 26, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A replica of the Eiffel Tower lights up on the outskirts of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China December 22, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer
A chocolate model of the Eiffel Tower is displayed at the 14th Salon du Chocolat (Paris Chocolate Show) in Paris October 28, 2008. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A replica of Paris' Eiffel Tower is lit up for Christmas at Puente de Bocaya in Tunja, Colombia December 13, 2007. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A Chinese visitor takes photographs near a replica of the Eiffel Tower at Beijing World Park, one of the three designated "protest parks", in Beijing July 25, 2008. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV
People watch an eight-meter-high Eiffel Tower replica as part of a French promotional event in Hong Kong April 23, 2007 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Competitors start off at the 31st Paris Marathon down the Champs Elysee in Paris April 15, 2007. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A team of students from Pratt Institute School of Architecture put the finishing touches on a 16-foot model of the Eiffel Tower constructed from thousands of wooden sticks from ice cream bars during a promotional event in New York City's Luna Park in...more
A horse and cart passes by a 50-meter copy of the Eiffel tower in the village Parizh (Paris) 59 miles southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Magnitogorsk, July 15, 2005. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
South Koreans look at a miniature replica of the Eiffel Tower, made of whisky bottles, during a donation drive to help needy neighbors in Seoul December 14, 2004. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Next Slideshows
World Cup faces
Face painting, flags and fun at the World Cup in Brazil.
America's exotic race day
Ostriches and camels take over the racetrack in New Jersey.
India this week
Some of our best photos from across the country this week.
World Cup hair
Players sport fros, faux-hawks and floppy tresses at the World Cup.
MORE IN PICTURES
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.