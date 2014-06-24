Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jun 25, 2014 | 3:30am IST

Other Eiffels

People stop to observe a replica of the Eiffel Tower built with red bistro chairs to mark the 125th anniversary of the Fermob company's bistro chairs in Paris June 24, 2014. REUTERS/John Schults

People stop to observe a replica of the Eiffel Tower built with red bistro chairs to mark the 125th anniversary of the Fermob company's bistro chairs in Paris June 24, 2014. REUTERS/John Schults

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
People stop to observe a replica of the Eiffel Tower built with red bistro chairs to mark the 125th anniversary of the Fermob company's bistro chairs in Paris June 24, 2014. REUTERS/John Schults
Close
1 / 20
Details of red bistro chairs that make up a replica of the Eiffel Tower to mark the 125th anniversary of the Fermob company's bistro chairs in Paris June 24, 2014. REUTERS/John Schults

Details of red bistro chairs that make up a replica of the Eiffel Tower to mark the 125th anniversary of the Fermob company's bistro chairs in Paris June 24, 2014. REUTERS/John Schults

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Details of red bistro chairs that make up a replica of the Eiffel Tower to mark the 125th anniversary of the Fermob company's bistro chairs in Paris June 24, 2014. REUTERS/John Schults
Close
2 / 20
A farmer tills the field near the replica of the Eiffel Tower at the Tianducheng development in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lang Lang

A farmer tills the field near the replica of the Eiffel Tower at the Tianducheng development in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lang Lang

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A farmer tills the field near the replica of the Eiffel Tower at the Tianducheng development in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lang Lang
Close
3 / 20
Guinness World Record Holder Bryan Berg looks at his version of the Eiffel Tower made out of a stack of cards in central Sydney June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Guinness World Record Holder Bryan Berg looks at his version of the Eiffel Tower made out of a stack of cards in central Sydney June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Guinness World Record Holder Bryan Berg looks at his version of the Eiffel Tower made out of a stack of cards in central Sydney June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Close
4 / 20
Shoppers visit the Christmas market along the Champs Elysees in Paris, December 3, 2011. At left is a model of the Eiffel Tower. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

Shoppers visit the Christmas market along the Champs Elysees in Paris, December 3, 2011. At left is a model of the Eiffel Tower. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Shoppers visit the Christmas market along the Champs Elysees in Paris, December 3, 2011. At left is a model of the Eiffel Tower. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon
Close
5 / 20
A worker puts the final touch at a sculpture featuring the Eiffel tower made from lemons and oranges during the lemon festival in Menton, southern France, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A worker puts the final touch at a sculpture featuring the Eiffel tower made from lemons and oranges during the lemon festival in Menton, southern France, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A worker puts the final touch at a sculpture featuring the Eiffel tower made from lemons and oranges during the lemon festival in Menton, southern France, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
6 / 20
A model of the Eiffel Tower is seen as local artists paint a two-meter-high Easter egg in the traditional naive art style in the northern Croatian town of Koprivnica March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A model of the Eiffel Tower is seen as local artists paint a two-meter-high Easter egg in the traditional naive art style in the northern Croatian town of Koprivnica March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A model of the Eiffel Tower is seen as local artists paint a two-meter-high Easter egg in the traditional naive art style in the northern Croatian town of Koprivnica March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
7 / 20
A boy plays on a replica of the Eiffel Tower at Los Dolores square in Tegucigalpa, Honduras July 18, 2010. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A boy plays on a replica of the Eiffel Tower at Los Dolores square in Tegucigalpa, Honduras July 18, 2010. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A boy plays on a replica of the Eiffel Tower at Los Dolores square in Tegucigalpa, Honduras July 18, 2010. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
8 / 20
A general view of the Paris hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A general view of the Paris hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A general view of the Paris hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 20
A sweeper cleans the side of a road near a replica of the Eiffel Tower amid heavy fog in the early morning in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh January 18, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A sweeper cleans the side of a road near a replica of the Eiffel Tower amid heavy fog in the early morning in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh January 18, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A sweeper cleans the side of a road near a replica of the Eiffel Tower amid heavy fog in the early morning in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh January 18, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
10 / 20
Tourists look at Eiffel tower models displayed by souvenir vendor in front the Eiffel tower at the Trocadero in Paris July 26, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tourists look at Eiffel tower models displayed by souvenir vendor in front the Eiffel tower at the Trocadero in Paris July 26, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Tourists look at Eiffel tower models displayed by souvenir vendor in front the Eiffel tower at the Trocadero in Paris July 26, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
11 / 20
A replica of the Eiffel Tower lights up on the outskirts of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China December 22, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

A replica of the Eiffel Tower lights up on the outskirts of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China December 22, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A replica of the Eiffel Tower lights up on the outskirts of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China December 22, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 20
A chocolate model of the Eiffel Tower is displayed at the 14th Salon du Chocolat (Paris Chocolate Show) in Paris October 28, 2008. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A chocolate model of the Eiffel Tower is displayed at the 14th Salon du Chocolat (Paris Chocolate Show) in Paris October 28, 2008. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A chocolate model of the Eiffel Tower is displayed at the 14th Salon du Chocolat (Paris Chocolate Show) in Paris October 28, 2008. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
13 / 20
A replica of Paris' Eiffel Tower is lit up for Christmas at Puente de Bocaya in Tunja, Colombia December 13, 2007. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

A replica of Paris' Eiffel Tower is lit up for Christmas at Puente de Bocaya in Tunja, Colombia December 13, 2007. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A replica of Paris' Eiffel Tower is lit up for Christmas at Puente de Bocaya in Tunja, Colombia December 13, 2007. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Close
14 / 20
A Chinese visitor takes photographs near a replica of the Eiffel Tower at Beijing World Park, one of the three designated "protest parks", in Beijing July 25, 2008. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

A Chinese visitor takes photographs near a replica of the Eiffel Tower at Beijing World Park, one of the three designated "protest parks", in Beijing July 25, 2008. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A Chinese visitor takes photographs near a replica of the Eiffel Tower at Beijing World Park, one of the three designated "protest parks", in Beijing July 25, 2008. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV
Close
15 / 20
People watch an eight-meter-high Eiffel Tower replica as part of a French promotional event in Hong Kong April 23, 2007 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

People watch an eight-meter-high Eiffel Tower replica as part of a French promotional event in Hong Kong April 23, 2007 REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
People watch an eight-meter-high Eiffel Tower replica as part of a French promotional event in Hong Kong April 23, 2007 REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
16 / 20
Competitors start off at the 31st Paris Marathon down the Champs Elysee in Paris April 15, 2007. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Competitors start off at the 31st Paris Marathon down the Champs Elysee in Paris April 15, 2007. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
Competitors start off at the 31st Paris Marathon down the Champs Elysee in Paris April 15, 2007. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
17 / 20
A team of students from Pratt Institute School of Architecture put the finishing touches on a 16-foot model of the Eiffel Tower constructed from thousands of wooden sticks from ice cream bars during a promotional event in New York City's Luna Park in Union Square, June 13, 2006. REUTERS/CoolBrands International /Ray Stubblebine/Handout

A team of students from Pratt Institute School of Architecture put the finishing touches on a 16-foot model of the Eiffel Tower constructed from thousands of wooden sticks from ice cream bars during a promotional event in New York City's Luna Park in...more

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A team of students from Pratt Institute School of Architecture put the finishing touches on a 16-foot model of the Eiffel Tower constructed from thousands of wooden sticks from ice cream bars during a promotional event in New York City's Luna Park in Union Square, June 13, 2006. REUTERS/CoolBrands International /Ray Stubblebine/Handout
Close
18 / 20
A horse and cart passes by a 50-meter copy of the Eiffel tower in the village Parizh (Paris) 59 miles southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Magnitogorsk, July 15, 2005. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A horse and cart passes by a 50-meter copy of the Eiffel tower in the village Parizh (Paris) 59 miles southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Magnitogorsk, July 15, 2005. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
A horse and cart passes by a 50-meter copy of the Eiffel tower in the village Parizh (Paris) 59 miles southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Magnitogorsk, July 15, 2005. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
19 / 20
South Koreans look at a miniature replica of the Eiffel Tower, made of whisky bottles, during a donation drive to help needy neighbors in Seoul December 14, 2004. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

South Koreans look at a miniature replica of the Eiffel Tower, made of whisky bottles, during a donation drive to help needy neighbors in Seoul December 14, 2004. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, June 25, 2014
South Koreans look at a miniature replica of the Eiffel Tower, made of whisky bottles, during a donation drive to help needy neighbors in Seoul December 14, 2004. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
World Cup faces

World Cup faces

Next Slideshows

World Cup faces

World Cup faces

Face painting, flags and fun at the World Cup in Brazil.

25 Jun 2014
America's exotic race day

America's exotic race day

Ostriches and camels take over the racetrack in New Jersey.

23 Jun 2014
India this week

India this week

Some of our best photos from across the country this week.

22 Jun 2014
World Cup hair

World Cup hair

Players sport fros, faux-hawks and floppy tresses at the World Cup.

20 Jun 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures