Pictures | Thu Jun 26, 2014

Other Taj Mahals

A woman takes pictures of a model of Taj Mahal, made from 8,000 pieces of Lego blocks, during the LEGO Piece of Peace-World Heritage Exhibition in Hong Kong July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files

Thursday, June 26, 2014
Children walk past a model of Taj Mahal during a media preview of Legoland Malaysia at Nusajaya in the southern state of Johor September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Cardboard versions of London's Big Ben, Mexico's Angel of Independence, Cairo's Great Pyramid of Giza and Agra's Taj Mahal stand in the ocean at the Gaviota Azul beach in Cancun December 8, 2010. Greenpeace staged a performance sinking the world's best known landmarks in the ocean as climate talks take place in the beach resort. REUTERS/Gerardo Garcia/Files

A worker paints a model of the Taj Mahal in preparation for the Village India & Experience Gujarat festival at De Montfort Hall in Leicester, central England September 10, 2009. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files

A worker paints a model of Taj Mahal in preparation for the Village India & Experience Gujarat festival at De Montfort Hall in Leicester, central England September 10, 2009. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files

Policemen stand next to the sculpture "Shah jahan and Mumtaz's symbol of Love is Taj Mahal" by Sudarsan Pattnaik during the international sand sculpture contest in Moscow May 7, 2009. REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin/Files

A replica of Taj Mahal, built by film director Ahsanullah Moni at a cost of about $58 million, is seen near Dhaka December 11, 2008. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj/Files

A replica of Taj Mahal is seen near Dhaka December 11, 2008. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj/Files

A replica of Taj Mahal is seen near Dhaka December 11, 2008. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj/Files

A worker displays a miniature 22 carat gold replica of the historic Taj Mahal at the India international jewellery exhibition in Chennai February 15, 2008. REUTERS/Babu/Files

Sand artist Sudarsan Patnaik creates a sand sculpture of the Taj Mahal on New Year's eve at a beach in Puri, close to Bhubaneshwar December 31, 2007. REUTERS/Sanjib Mukherjee/Files

A child stands near a large sand reconstruction of Taj Mahal in the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York September 25, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

A model of the Taj Mahal floats on the Thames, London July 17, 2007. REUTERS/Stephen Hird/Files

A model of the Taj Mahal floats on the Thames, London July 17, 2007. REUTERS/Stephen Hird/Files

Gurpreet Singh, 26, an artist, stands next to a miniature paper replica of the historic Taj Mahal monument in Amritsar, July 6, 2007. The 300g, 2 feet by 2 feet paper replica took 45 days to make as part of a campaign to make India's most famous monument, which was in the running to be voted as one of the seven new Wonders of the World. REUTERS/Munish Sharma/Files

A group of dancers perform in front of a replica of the Taj Mahal, made of lemons and oranges, at the 74th Lemon Festival in Menton, southeastern France, February 17, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Files

Pardeep Kumar (foreground) and Parveen Kunar Sharma mark a line on their snow sculpture of the Taj Mahal for the International Snow Sculpture Contest at the 57th Sapporo Snow Festival in Sapporo, northern Japan February 6, 2006, the opening day of the festival. REUTERS/Kimimasa Mayama/Files

A black sandcastle of Taj Mahal can be seen against the backdrop of the historic Taj Mahal in the tourist city of Agra, September 27, 2005. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh/Files

Artisans put finishing touch to a replica of the Taj Mahal in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The replica, with a height of 30 feet, is built from wood, coal and metal. The artisans took 18 months to erect the the replica in the hopes of getting an entry into the Guinness Book of World Records. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Workers carry wooden planks at the construction site of a life-size wooden replica of the Taj Mahal in Bombay May 12, 2004. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

