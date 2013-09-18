Edition:
Ottawa train collision

<p>Investigators examine the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie</p>

<p>Police examine the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie</p>

<p>An investigator examines the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie</p>

<p>Emergency workers gather at the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Blair Gable</p>

<p>Emergency workers cover bodies at the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Blair Gable</p>

<p>Emergency workers take a person away at the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie</p>

<p>Emergency workers gather at the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Blair Gable</p>

<p>A man carries a child at the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie</p>

<p>Emergency workers take a person away on a stretcher at the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie</p>

<p>An official takes pictures of the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie</p>

<p>A firefighter disposes of hazardous material at the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Blair Gable</p>

<p>A firefighter walks in front of the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie</p>

<p>Emergency workers carry an injured person away on a stretcher at the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie</p>

<p>Police examine the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie</p>

<p>Officials work at the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie</p>

