Ottawa train collision
Investigators examine the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Investigators examine the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Police examine the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Police examine the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
An investigator examines the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
An investigator examines the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Emergency workers gather at the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Emergency workers gather at the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Emergency workers cover bodies at the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Emergency workers cover bodies at the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Emergency workers take a person away at the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Emergency workers take a person away at the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Emergency workers gather at the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Emergency workers gather at the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Blair Gable
A man carries a child at the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A man carries a child at the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Emergency workers take a person away on a stretcher at the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Emergency workers take a person away on a stretcher at the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
An official takes pictures of the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
An official takes pictures of the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A firefighter disposes of hazardous material at the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Blair Gable
A firefighter disposes of hazardous material at the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Blair Gable
A firefighter walks in front of the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A firefighter walks in front of the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Emergency workers carry an injured person away on a stretcher at the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Emergency workers carry an injured person away on a stretcher at the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Police examine the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Police examine the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Officials work at the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Officials work at the scene of an accident involving a bus and a train in Ottawa September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Next Slideshows
Occupy anniversary
The populist movement marks its second anniversary.
Colorado floods from above
Photographer Rick Wilking takes a flight over the flood waters in Colorado.
Colorado flash floods
Flash floods have forced thousands to higher ground.
Washington Navy Yard shooting
Several are killed in a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard.
MORE IN PICTURES
The view from Trump Tower
Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.
From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north
Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Germany's April snow
Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.
French youths protest election results
Riot police in Paris clash with youths when a demonstration against Marine Le Pen and her rival Emmanuel Macron turned violent.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.