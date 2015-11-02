Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Nov 3, 2015 | 2:05am IST

Our home in space

A view of Earth from the Cupola on the earth-facing side of the International Space Station on June 12, 2013. Visible in the top left foreground is a Russian Soyuz crew capsule. In the lower right corner, a solar array panel can be seen. REUTERS/NASA

A view of Earth from the Cupola on the earth-facing side of the International Space Station on June 12, 2013. Visible in the top left foreground is a Russian Soyuz crew capsule. In the lower right corner, a solar array panel can be seen. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2013
A view of Earth from the Cupola on the earth-facing side of the International Space Station on June 12, 2013. Visible in the top left foreground is a Russian Soyuz crew capsule. In the lower right corner, a solar array panel can be seen. REUTERS/NASA
Close
1 / 25
Space tourist Anousheh Ansari while enroute to the International Space Station on September 18, 2006. REUTERS/NASA

Space tourist Anousheh Ansari while enroute to the International Space Station on September 18, 2006. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Friday, September 29, 2006
Space tourist Anousheh Ansari while enroute to the International Space Station on September 18, 2006. REUTERS/NASA
Close
2 / 25
Siberia's Lake Baikal is pictured in this photo taken by astronaut Chris Hadfield on February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Hadfield/NASA

Siberia's Lake Baikal is pictured in this photo taken by astronaut Chris Hadfield on February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Hadfield/NASA

Reuters / Friday, March 01, 2013
Siberia's Lake Baikal is pictured in this photo taken by astronaut Chris Hadfield on February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Hadfield/NASA
Close
3 / 25
Astronaut Robert L. Satcher Jr. works outside the International Space Station on November 19, 2009. REUTERS/NASA

Astronaut Robert L. Satcher Jr. works outside the International Space Station on November 19, 2009. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Saturday, November 21, 2009
Astronaut Robert L. Satcher Jr. works outside the International Space Station on November 19, 2009. REUTERS/NASA
Close
4 / 25
The International Space Station is seen from the space shuttle Discovery after the undocking of the two spacecraft on March 7, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

The International Space Station is seen from the space shuttle Discovery after the undocking of the two spacecraft on March 7, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2011
The International Space Station is seen from the space shuttle Discovery after the undocking of the two spacecraft on March 7, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
Close
5 / 25
The space shuttle Discovery after it undocked from the International Space Station, in a photo taken more than 200 miles above Earth and released on March 9, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

The space shuttle Discovery after it undocked from the International Space Station, in a photo taken more than 200 miles above Earth and released on March 9, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2011
The space shuttle Discovery after it undocked from the International Space Station, in a photo taken more than 200 miles above Earth and released on March 9, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
Close
6 / 25
Astronaut Mike Hopkins as he participates in the second of two spacewalks which took place on December 24, 2013. REUTERS/NASA

Astronaut Mike Hopkins as he participates in the second of two spacewalks which took place on December 24, 2013. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Friday, December 27, 2013
Astronaut Mike Hopkins as he participates in the second of two spacewalks which took place on December 24, 2013. REUTERS/NASA
Close
7 / 25
A photo of the aurora australis taken during a geomagnetic storm from the International Space Station on May 29, 2010. REUTERS/ISS Crew Earth Observations experiment and Image Science & Analysis Laboratory, Johnson Space Center

A photo of the aurora australis taken during a geomagnetic storm from the International Space Station on May 29, 2010. REUTERS/ISS Crew Earth Observations experiment and Image Science & Analysis Laboratory, Johnson Space Center

Reuters / Saturday, November 20, 2010
A photo of the aurora australis taken during a geomagnetic storm from the International Space Station on May 29, 2010. REUTERS/ISS Crew Earth Observations experiment and Image Science & Analysis Laboratory, Johnson Space Center
Close
8 / 25
Astronaut Karen Nyberg looks through a window in the newly installed Kibo laboratory of the International Space Station on June 11, 2008. REUTERS/NASA

Astronaut Karen Nyberg looks through a window in the newly installed Kibo laboratory of the International Space Station on June 11, 2008. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Wednesday, June 11, 2008
Astronaut Karen Nyberg looks through a window in the newly installed Kibo laboratory of the International Space Station on June 11, 2008. REUTERS/NASA
Close
9 / 25
Astronaut Dave Wolf transports the Linear Drive Unit and two other parts to the station's External Stowage Platform 3 for long-term storage on July 20, 2009. REUTERS/NASA

Astronaut Dave Wolf transports the Linear Drive Unit and two other parts to the station's External Stowage Platform 3 for long-term storage on July 20, 2009. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2009
Astronaut Dave Wolf transports the Linear Drive Unit and two other parts to the station's External Stowage Platform 3 for long-term storage on July 20, 2009. REUTERS/NASA
Close
10 / 25
Backdropped by a night time view of the Earth and the starry sky, the Space Shuttle Endeavour is seen docked to the International Space Station on May 28, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Backdropped by a night time view of the Earth and the starry sky, the Space Shuttle Endeavour is seen docked to the International Space Station on May 28, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2011
Backdropped by a night time view of the Earth and the starry sky, the Space Shuttle Endeavour is seen docked to the International Space Station on May 28, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
Close
11 / 25
A Russian cosmonaut during a mission in open space outside the International Space Station on August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Roscosmos

A Russian cosmonaut during a mission in open space outside the International Space Station on August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Roscosmos

Reuters / Saturday, August 25, 2012
A Russian cosmonaut during a mission in open space outside the International Space Station on August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Roscosmos
Close
12 / 25
One of two Soyuz spacecrafts docked with the International Space Station on July 25, 2009. REUTERS/NASA

One of two Soyuz spacecrafts docked with the International Space Station on July 25, 2009. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2009
One of two Soyuz spacecrafts docked with the International Space Station on July 25, 2009. REUTERS/NASA
Close
13 / 25
An unprecedented view of the space shuttle Atlantis, appearing like a bean sprout against clouds and city lights on its way home, as photographed from a window on the International Space Station on July 21, 2011. Airglow over Earth can be seen in the background. REUTERS/NASA

An unprecedented view of the space shuttle Atlantis, appearing like a bean sprout against clouds and city lights on its way home, as photographed from a window on the International Space Station on July 21, 2011. Airglow over Earth can be seen in the...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 21, 2011
An unprecedented view of the space shuttle Atlantis, appearing like a bean sprout against clouds and city lights on its way home, as photographed from a window on the International Space Station on July 21, 2011. Airglow over Earth can be seen in the background. REUTERS/NASA
Close
14 / 25
Astronaut Chris Cassidy inside the Cupola using a 400mm lens on a digital still camera to photograph a target of opportunity on Earth, some 250 miles below, on June 10, 2013. REUTERS/NASA

Astronaut Chris Cassidy inside the Cupola using a 400mm lens on a digital still camera to photograph a target of opportunity on Earth, some 250 miles below, on June 10, 2013. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Monday, June 10, 2013
Astronaut Chris Cassidy inside the Cupola using a 400mm lens on a digital still camera to photograph a target of opportunity on Earth, some 250 miles below, on June 10, 2013. REUTERS/NASA
Close
15 / 25
The space shuttle Endeavour silhouetted against the backdrop of Earth's horizon prior to docking with the International Space Station on February 9, 2010. REUTERS/NASA

The space shuttle Endeavour silhouetted against the backdrop of Earth's horizon prior to docking with the International Space Station on February 9, 2010. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2010
The space shuttle Endeavour silhouetted against the backdrop of Earth's horizon prior to docking with the International Space Station on February 9, 2010. REUTERS/NASA
Close
16 / 25
NASA astronauts Greg Chamitoff (L), mission specialist, and space shuttle Endeavour Commander Mark Kelly, work on the orbiter's middeck on May 17, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

NASA astronauts Greg Chamitoff (L), mission specialist, and space shuttle Endeavour Commander Mark Kelly, work on the orbiter's middeck on May 17, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2011
NASA astronauts Greg Chamitoff (L), mission specialist, and space shuttle Endeavour Commander Mark Kelly, work on the orbiter's middeck on May 17, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
Close
17 / 25
Backdropped by Earth's horizon and the blackness of space, a portion of the International Space Station is featured in this image photographed by a crew member aboard the station in this photo released by NASA and taken February 15, 2010. REUTERS/NASA

Backdropped by Earth's horizon and the blackness of space, a portion of the International Space Station is featured in this image photographed by a crew member aboard the station in this photo released by NASA and taken February 15, 2010....more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2010
Backdropped by Earth's horizon and the blackness of space, a portion of the International Space Station is featured in this image photographed by a crew member aboard the station in this photo released by NASA and taken February 15, 2010. REUTERS/NASA
Close
18 / 25
The sun about to come up over the South Pacific Ocean, taken from aboard the International Space Station a few hundred miles east of Easter Island on May 9, 2013. REUTERS/NASA

The sun about to come up over the South Pacific Ocean, taken from aboard the International Space Station a few hundred miles east of Easter Island on May 9, 2013. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2013
The sun about to come up over the South Pacific Ocean, taken from aboard the International Space Station a few hundred miles east of Easter Island on May 9, 2013. REUTERS/NASA
Close
19 / 25
Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata begins a workout on the Advanced Resistive Exercise Device in the Unity node on March 21, 2009. REUTERS/NASA

Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata begins a workout on the Advanced Resistive Exercise Device in the Unity node on March 21, 2009. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2009
Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata begins a workout on the Advanced Resistive Exercise Device in the Unity node on March 21, 2009. REUTERS/NASA
Close
20 / 25
NASA astronaut Sunita Williams takes part in the third session of extravehicular activity outside the International Space Station on September 5, 2012. REUTERS/NASA

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams takes part in the third session of extravehicular activity outside the International Space Station on September 5, 2012. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Friday, September 07, 2012
NASA astronaut Sunita Williams takes part in the third session of extravehicular activity outside the International Space Station on September 5, 2012. REUTERS/NASA
Close
21 / 25
A large mass of storm clouds over the Atlantic Ocean near Brazil and the Equator taken by a crew member aboard the International Space Station on July 4, 2013. A Russian spacecraft, docked to the orbiting outpost, partially covers a small patch of sunlight on the ocean waters in a break in the clouds. REUTERS/NASA

A large mass of storm clouds over the Atlantic Ocean near Brazil and the Equator taken by a crew member aboard the International Space Station on July 4, 2013. A Russian spacecraft, docked to the orbiting outpost, partially covers a small patch of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2013
A large mass of storm clouds over the Atlantic Ocean near Brazil and the Equator taken by a crew member aboard the International Space Station on July 4, 2013. A Russian spacecraft, docked to the orbiting outpost, partially covers a small patch of sunlight on the ocean waters in a break in the clouds. REUTERS/NASA
Close
22 / 25
NASA astronaut Greg Chamitoff uses a laptop on the aft flight deck of space shuttle Endeavour during rendezvous and docking operations with the International Space Station on May 18, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

NASA astronaut Greg Chamitoff uses a laptop on the aft flight deck of space shuttle Endeavour during rendezvous and docking operations with the International Space Station on May 18, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2011
NASA astronaut Greg Chamitoff uses a laptop on the aft flight deck of space shuttle Endeavour during rendezvous and docking operations with the International Space Station on May 18, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
Close
23 / 25
A crescent moon rises over the cusp of the Earth's atmosphere in this picture taken by Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata onboard the International Space Station on February 1, 2014. Distinct colors are visible because the dominant gases and particles in each layer of the atmosphere act as prisms, filtering out certain colors of light. REUTERS/NASA

A crescent moon rises over the cusp of the Earth's atmosphere in this picture taken by Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata onboard the International Space Station on February 1, 2014. Distinct colors are visible because the...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2014
A crescent moon rises over the cusp of the Earth's atmosphere in this picture taken by Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata onboard the International Space Station on February 1, 2014. Distinct colors are visible because the dominant gases and particles in each layer of the atmosphere act as prisms, filtering out certain colors of light. REUTERS/NASA
Close
24 / 25
NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg demonstrates how she washes her hair in zero gravity on July 12, 2013. REUTERS/NASA

NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg demonstrates how she washes her hair in zero gravity on July 12, 2013. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Tuesday, July 16, 2013
NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg demonstrates how she washes her hair in zero gravity on July 12, 2013. REUTERS/NASA
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
London fog

London fog

Next Slideshows

London fog

London fog

Flights to and from London are disrupted as heavy fog hits the capital.

02 Nov 2015
New York's Iron Triangle

New York's Iron Triangle

Willets Point is an industrial precinct that sits in the shadow of Citi Field, home of the New York Mets.

02 Nov 2015
Diwali celebrations in Leicester

Diwali celebrations in Leicester

The Diwali celebrations in Leicester are one of the largest in the world outside of India, with around 35,000 people attending it.

02 Nov 2015
NYC Marathon

NYC Marathon

Highlights from the world's largest marathon.

02 Nov 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus

The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.

North Korea's rockets

North Korea's rockets

Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall

President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.

Billboard Music Awards

Billboard Music Awards

Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.

Billboard red carpet

Billboard red carpet

Style from the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast