Pictures | Sat Jun 16, 2012

Our perilous oceans

<p>A girl watches waves in the ocean on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, August 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

<p>Oil floats on the surface of the Gulf of Mexico at the site of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Sean Gardner </p>

<p>Sicilian fishermen take part in the traditional bluefin tuna mattanza in the village of Bonagia on the western coast of Sicily, June 07, 2003. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

<p>A dead whale shark is lifted by a crane at a port in Taizhou, Zhejiang province August 26, 2010. The whale shark suffocated to death after it accidentally got caught in a fish net, China Daily reported. REUTERS/China Daily </p>

<p>An aerial shot shows disoriented dolphins drifting toward a beach in Bataan province, north of Manila, February 10, 2009. REUTERS/Philippine Coastguard/Handout </p>

<p>Spanish soldiers clean oil washed ashore from a sunken oil tanker near Carnota, on Spain's North-West Atlantic coast, January 9, 2003. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal </p>

<p>Bystanders watch as a stranded bulk coal carrier burns off Cape Town's Blouberg beach, June 3, 2010. REUTERS/Mark Wessels </p>

<p>Brazilian firemen try in vain to save a humpback whale that became stranded on Jurujuba beach, in the Rio de Janeiro suburb of Niteroi, August 10, 2004. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos </p>

<p>A diver photographs a whale shark at Ningaloo Marine Park, off the coast of Western Australia, in an image released in November 2007. REUTERS/Rolex/Kurt Amsler/Handout </p>

<p>Freshly-harvested Bluefin tunas are uploaded from a "tuna farm", off the Calabrian coast in southern Italy, November 20, 2009. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

<p>A small boat with fishermen aboard arrives to a fishing boat in Matosinhos, near Porto, February 8, 2010. REUTERS/ Nacho Doce </p>

<p>At least 55 stranded false killer whales on a beach at sunrise, at Kommetjie near Cape Town, May 30, 2009. REUTERS/Chad Chapman </p>

<p>A man carries a shark through the streets of Mogadishu, September 23, 2010. REUTERS/Feisal Omar </p>

<p>Fish transport ships lie close to a tuna cage off the Calabrian coast in southern Italy, November 20, 2009. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

<p>A fisherman pulls a net to bring sardines onto a fishing boat using the purse seine fishing method at high seas in Matosinhos, near Porto in the northern Portugal, February 8 2010. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

<p>The carcass of a Fin whale is tied to a whaling ship as it anchors near a processing plant in Hvalfjordur, Iceland, June 19, 2009. REUTERS/Ingolfur Juliusson </p>

<p>An aircraft releases oil dispersant over an oil discharge at the Deepwater Horizon, off the shore of Louisiana, May 5, 2010 photograph. REUTERS/Stephen Lehmann/U.S. Coast Guard/handout </p>

<p>More than 120 slaughtered pilot whales are seen in the harbor of Torshavn, in the Faroe Islands, July 23, 2010. REUTERS/Andrija Ilic </p>

<p>A lone fisherman stands atop a rock outcrop below Sydney's North head at dawn, February 6, 2007. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne </p>

<p>Oil surrounds the bulk coal carrier Shen Neng I, east of Great Keppel Island, near Australia's Great Barrier Reef, April 4, 2010. REUTERS/Maritime Safety Queensland/Handout </p>

