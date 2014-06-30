Edition:
Out and proud

Revelers hold a giant rainbow flag during the WorldPride parade in Toronto, June 29, 2014. Toronto is hosting WorldPride, a week-long international event that celebrates the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Lauren McNamara rides in the San Francisco Gay Pride Festival as a representative of Chelsea Manning, a transgender woman who formerly went by the name Bradley Manning, June 29, 2014. Manning was selected as honorary grand marshal of the parade, but was unable to attend due to her incarceration. Last year, Manning was sentenced to 35 years in prison for providing more than 700,000 documents, videos, diplomatic cables and battlefield accounts to WikiLeaks in the biggest breach of classified materials in U.S. history. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A police officer gets sprayed by water guns during the WorldPride parade in Toronto, June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Revelers from SF Balloon Magic march in the San Francisco Gay Pride Festival in California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

A man dressed to mock Toronto Mayor Rob Ford takes part in the WorldPride parade in Toronto June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Sidney Plummer cheers during the San Francisco Gay Pride Festival in California June 29, 2014.REUTERS/Noah Berger

Revelers celebrate during the WorldPride parade in Toronto, June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Motorcyclists from the lesbian motorcycle club "Dykes on Bikes" kick off the San Francisco Gay Pride Festival in California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Nicki Lee sports rainbow lashes during the San Francisco Gay Pride Festival in California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Actor Lea DeLaria, who plays Big Boo in the Netflix series "Orange is the New Black," rides in the San Francisco Gay Pride Festival in California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Boy Scout Casey Chambers carries a rainbow flag during the San Francisco Gay Pride Festival in California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Revelers in costume take part in the annual Pride March on Christopher Street in New York June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

U.S. House of Representatives Democratic Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi rides in the San Francisco Gay Pride Festival in California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Apple employees carry rainbow flags as they march in the San Francisco Gay Pride Festival in California June 29, 2014. Thousands of Apple employees donned specially designed T-shirts at the festival and marched in unison. This year's turnout was largest in the company's history, several Apple employees told Reuters. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Revelers jump on a rainbow painted crosswalk in Church Street, Toronto's LGBT neighborhood, before the WorldPride parade in Toronto, June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Participants hold hands as they take part in the annual Pride March on Christopher Street in New York June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

John Lucas stands in front of a rainbow flag at the San Francisco Gay Pride Festival in California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

People pose for photos in front of the Stonewall Inn before the start of Pride Week activities in New York June 27, 2014. The Stonewall Inn is a gay bar that was the site of a police raid June 1969 that led to widespread riots. The riots are considered to be one of the most important events of the gay rights movement. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A topless woman gets sprayed by water guns during the WorldPride parade in Toronto June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

People watch from windows during the WorldPride parade in Toronto June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A spectator watches the annual Pride March on Christopher Street in New York June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Participants take part in the annual gay pride parade in London June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A reveler poses during the pride parade in Lima, Peru June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Two men dressed as Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers kiss during the WorldPride parade in Toronto, June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Participants, wearing wedding gowns and waving rainbow flags, march during the EuroPride gay parade in downtown Oslo June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Terje Bendiksby/NTB Scanpix

People help a reveler fix his costumed wings during a pride parade in Mexico City June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

A reveler poses during the pride parade in Lima, Peru June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

People hold a rainbow flag and signs during the EuroPride gay parade in downtown Oslo June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Terje Bendiksby/NTB Scanpix

Participants pose during the annual gay pride parade in London June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Revelers rest on the pavement during a gay pride parade in Mexico City June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

