Outrage in South Carolina
Rev. Arthur Prioleau of Goose Creek, South Carolina, carries a sign at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. Demonstrators rallied on Wednesday against what they described as a culture of police brutality in South Carolina in the...more
North Charleston police officer Michael Slager (R) is seen shooting 50-year-old Walter Scott in the back as he runs away, in this still image from video in North Charleston, South Carolina taken April 4, 2015. REUTERS/HANDOUT via Reuters
Muhiydin Moye D'Baha of the Black Lives Matter movement uses a bull horn to make a point during a news conference with North Charleston Police and Government officials in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Jerome Taylor of North Charleston, South Carolina holds signs at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
North Charleston mayor Keith Summey speaks during a news conference in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Community members and the media look on during a news conference with North Charleston police and government officials in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Muhiydin Moye D'Baha of the Black Lives Matter movement leads the protest at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
A police officer watches protestors at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Protesters carry signs at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Muhiydin Moye D'Baha of the Black Lives Matter movement leads the protest at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
North Charleston police chief Eddie Driggers scratches his head during a news conference in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Ryan Newallo of Atlanta holds a sign with an image of Trayvon Martin at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Jacques Hamilton of North Charleston holds a sign at a news conference with North Charleston Police and government officials in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Protesters carry a sign with an image of Trayvon Martin at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Protesters hold signs at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
