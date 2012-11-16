Outrage over Ireland's abortion rules
A photograph of Savita Halappanavar and her husband Praveen Halappanavar is seen lying on table at her family's home in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. Ireland's government pledged to clarify its abortion laws...more
A photograph of Savita Halappanavar and her husband Praveen Halappanavar is seen lying on table at her family's home in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. Ireland's government pledged to clarify its abortion laws after Halappanavar, who was refused a termination, died from blood poisoning in an Irish hospital. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Andanappa Yalagi, father of Savita Halappanavar holds her portrait as he poses for a picture at their house in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Andanappa Yalagi, father of Savita Halappanavar holds her portrait as he poses for a picture at their house in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman passes the family home of Savita Halappanavar in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman passes the family home of Savita Halappanavar in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A portrait of Savita Halappanavar is seen on the wall of her parents' home in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A portrait of Savita Halappanavar is seen on the wall of her parents' home in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
The University Hospital Galway is seen near a statue of St Patrick in Galway, Ireland November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
The University Hospital Galway is seen near a statue of St Patrick in Galway, Ireland November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
The family home of Praveen Halappanavar and his late wife Savita is seen in Galway, Ireland November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
The family home of Praveen Halappanavar and his late wife Savita is seen in Galway, Ireland November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A photo of Savita Halappanavar is seen on an internship completion certificate from her dental college in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A photo of Savita Halappanavar is seen on an internship completion certificate from her dental college in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Mahadevi (L) and Andanappa Yalagi, parents of Savita Halappanavar, hold her portrait as they pose for a picture at their house in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Mahadevi (L) and Andanappa Yalagi, parents of Savita Halappanavar, hold her portrait as they pose for a picture at their house in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman walks past posters advertising a candlelit vigil at the University Hospital Galway in Galway, Ireland November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman walks past posters advertising a candlelit vigil at the University Hospital Galway in Galway, Ireland November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Mary Phelan holds a picture of Savita Halappanavar in protest outside University Hospital Galway in Galway, Ireland November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Mary Phelan holds a picture of Savita Halappanavar in protest outside University Hospital Galway in Galway, Ireland November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A condolence notice for Savita Halappanavar is seen on the notice board of the dental college she attended in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A condolence notice for Savita Halappanavar is seen on the notice board of the dental college she attended in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Andanappa Yalagi (L), father of Savita Halappanavar, is helped by a family friend as he hangs her portrait at their house in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Andanappa Yalagi (L), father of Savita Halappanavar, is helped by a family friend as he hangs her portrait at their house in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Andanappa Yalagi, the father of Savita Halappanavar, looks at her wedding album at her house in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Andanappa Yalagi, the father of Savita Halappanavar, looks at her wedding album at her house in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman holds a candlelit vigil outside University Hospital Galway in Galway, Ireland November 15, 2012.REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman holds a candlelit vigil outside University Hospital Galway in Galway, Ireland November 15, 2012.REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Next Slideshows
Remembering Savita Halappanavar
Ireland pledged to clarify abortion laws after Halappanavar, who was refused a termination, died from blood poisoning.
Suu Kyi visits India
Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi makes her first visit to India in almost 40 years.
Fishing in India
Snapshots capturing fishing in India.
Flashback: BP oil spill
Images from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill of 2010.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.