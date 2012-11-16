Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Nov 16, 2012 | 10:00pm IST

Outrage over Ireland's abortion rules

<p>A photograph of Savita Halappanavar and her husband Praveen Halappanavar is seen lying on table at her family's home in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. Ireland's government pledged to clarify its abortion laws after Halappanavar, who was refused a termination, died from blood poisoning in an Irish hospital. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

A photograph of Savita Halappanavar and her husband Praveen Halappanavar is seen lying on table at her family's home in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. Ireland's government pledged to clarify its abortion laws after Halappanavar, who was refused a termination, died from blood poisoning in an Irish hospital.

A photograph of Savita Halappanavar and her husband Praveen Halappanavar is seen lying on table at her family's home in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. Ireland's government pledged to clarify its abortion laws after Halappanavar, who was refused a termination, died from blood poisoning in an Irish hospital. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Andanappa Yalagi, father of Savita Halappanavar holds her portrait as he poses for a picture at their house in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Andanappa Yalagi, father of Savita Halappanavar holds her portrait as he poses for a picture at their house in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Andanappa Yalagi, father of Savita Halappanavar holds her portrait as he poses for a picture at their house in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>A woman passes the family home of Savita Halappanavar in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

A woman passes the family home of Savita Halappanavar in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A woman passes the family home of Savita Halappanavar in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>A portrait of Savita Halappanavar is seen on the wall of her parents' home in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

A portrait of Savita Halappanavar is seen on the wall of her parents' home in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A portrait of Savita Halappanavar is seen on the wall of her parents' home in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>The University Hospital Galway is seen near a statue of St Patrick in Galway, Ireland November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

The University Hospital Galway is seen near a statue of St Patrick in Galway, Ireland November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

The University Hospital Galway is seen near a statue of St Patrick in Galway, Ireland November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>The family home of Praveen Halappanavar and his late wife Savita is seen in Galway, Ireland November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

The family home of Praveen Halappanavar and his late wife Savita is seen in Galway, Ireland November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

The family home of Praveen Halappanavar and his late wife Savita is seen in Galway, Ireland November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>A photo of Savita Halappanavar is seen on an internship completion certificate from her dental college in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

A photo of Savita Halappanavar is seen on an internship completion certificate from her dental college in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A photo of Savita Halappanavar is seen on an internship completion certificate from her dental college in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Mahadevi (L) and Andanappa Yalagi, parents of Savita Halappanavar, hold her portrait as they pose for a picture at their house in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Mahadevi (L) and Andanappa Yalagi, parents of Savita Halappanavar, hold her portrait as they pose for a picture at their house in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Mahadevi (L) and Andanappa Yalagi, parents of Savita Halappanavar, hold her portrait as they pose for a picture at their house in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>A woman walks past posters advertising a candlelit vigil at the University Hospital Galway in Galway, Ireland November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

A woman walks past posters advertising a candlelit vigil at the University Hospital Galway in Galway, Ireland November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A woman walks past posters advertising a candlelit vigil at the University Hospital Galway in Galway, Ireland November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>Mary Phelan holds a picture of Savita Halappanavar in protest outside University Hospital Galway in Galway, Ireland November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

Mary Phelan holds a picture of Savita Halappanavar in protest outside University Hospital Galway in Galway, Ireland November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Mary Phelan holds a picture of Savita Halappanavar in protest outside University Hospital Galway in Galway, Ireland November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>A condolence notice for Savita Halappanavar is seen on the notice board of the dental college she attended in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

A condolence notice for Savita Halappanavar is seen on the notice board of the dental college she attended in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A condolence notice for Savita Halappanavar is seen on the notice board of the dental college she attended in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Andanappa Yalagi (L), father of Savita Halappanavar, is helped by a family friend as he hangs her portrait at their house in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Andanappa Yalagi (L), father of Savita Halappanavar, is helped by a family friend as he hangs her portrait at their house in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Andanappa Yalagi (L), father of Savita Halappanavar, is helped by a family friend as he hangs her portrait at their house in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>Andanappa Yalagi, the father of Savita Halappanavar, looks at her wedding album at her house in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui </p>

Andanappa Yalagi, the father of Savita Halappanavar, looks at her wedding album at her house in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Andanappa Yalagi, the father of Savita Halappanavar, looks at her wedding album at her house in Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

<p>A woman holds a candlelit vigil outside University Hospital Galway in Galway, Ireland November 15, 2012.REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

A woman holds a candlelit vigil outside University Hospital Galway in Galway, Ireland November 15, 2012.REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A woman holds a candlelit vigil outside University Hospital Galway in Galway, Ireland November 15, 2012.REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Remembering Savita Halappanavar

