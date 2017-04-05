Edition:
India
Wed Apr 5, 2017

Outrage over Venezuela court power grab

Demonstrators clash with security forces during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
Demonstrators scuffle with security forces during an opposition rally in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
Demonstrators clash with security forces during an opposition rally in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
A demonstrator holds a broken police shield while being hit by a water cannon during an opposition rally in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
The national guard fires a tear gas canister to disperse demonstrators during clashes with security forces during an opposition rally in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
Demonstrators help a fellow protester during clashes with security forces during an opposition rally in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during clashes with security forces during an opposition rally in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
A youth aiming a toy gun, reacts during clashes with security forces during an opposition rally in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
Demonstrators clash with security forces during an opposition rally in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
Police officers protect themselves from traffic cones thrown by demonstrators during clashes with security forces during an opposition rally in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
Women try to protect themselves from tear gas as security forces clash with demonstrators during an opposition rally in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
A man holds a cloth to his bleeding forehead after being hit by a rock as security forces clashed with demonstrators during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Demonstrators clash with security forces during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Demonstrators clash with security forces during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Demonstrators cast their shadows on a Venezuelan flag during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Demonstrators react during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Security forces block demonstrators using riot shields during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Security forces block a street using riot shields and pepper spray during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Juan Requesens (R), deputy of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties (MUD), is helped after been injured during clashes with pro-government supporters outside the offices of the Venezuela's ombudsman in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Gaby Arellano, deputy of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties (MUD), clashes with national guards during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
A national guard throws a tear gas canister during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
An opposition supporter holds a placard depicting Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro that reads "No more dictatorship. Out!" as she takes part in a rally against Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2017
Opposition supporters protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government during a rally in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2017
