Outsource Inc.
Employees work at their desks inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Employees work at their desks inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An employee carries her lunch at a cafeteria inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An employee carries her lunch at a cafeteria inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An employee arrives at Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. India's IT outsourcers are promoting "mini CEOs" capable of running businesses on their own, while trimming down on the hordes of entry-level...more
An employee arrives at Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. India's IT outsourcers are promoting "mini CEOs" capable of running businesses on their own, while trimming down on the hordes of entry-level computer coders they normally hire as they try to squeeze more profits out of their staff. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Employees work out at a gym inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Employees work out at a gym inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Employees chat during their lunch break inside Tech Mahindra office premises in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Employees chat during their lunch break inside Tech Mahindra office premises in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Employees work at their desks inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida in the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Employees work at their desks inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida in the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A trainer gives a lecture to newly recruited employees inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A trainer gives a lecture to newly recruited employees inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Newly recruited employees attend a training session inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Newly recruited employees attend a training session inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Employee take their lunch at a cafeteria inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Employee take their lunch at a cafeteria inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An employee sits at the front desk inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An employee sits at the front desk inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Employees walk inside Tech Mahindra office premises in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Employees walk inside Tech Mahindra office premises in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A trainer (L) gives a lecture to newly recruited employees inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A trainer (L) gives a lecture to newly recruited employees inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Employees arrive for work at Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Employees arrive for work at Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Employees work at their desks inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Employees work at their desks inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Employees walk inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida in the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Employees walk inside Tech Mahindra office building in Noida in the outskirts of New Delhi, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Next Slideshows
World Irish Dancing Competition
Behind the scenes at the Boston competition.
Refugee camp fire in Thailand
Dozens are dead after a fire at a camp home to thousands of refugees near the Thai-Myanmar border.
Riots in Myanmar
Unrest between Buddhists and Muslims in central Myanmar has reduced neighborhoods to ashes and stoked fears that last year's sectarian bloodshed is spreading...
Peek into Indian BPOs
Ever wondered what a typical BPO looks like? Take a look.
MORE IN PICTURES
India This Week
Our best India pictures from this week.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.