Pictures | Tue Dec 6, 2011

Over the Dead Sea

<p>People sunbathe at a public beach in this aerial view of the Dead Sea, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

<p>Salt formations are seen in this aerial view of the Dead Sea, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

<p>Sink holes filled with water are seen in this aerial view of the Dead Sea, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

<p>Salt formations are seen in this aerial view of the Dead Sea, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

<p>A man-made channel is seen in this aerial view along the shores of the Dead Sea, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

<p>Salt formations are seen in this aerial view of the Dead Sea, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

<p>Salt formations are seen in this aerial view of the Dead Sea, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

<p>A sink hole filled with water is seen in this aerial view of the Dead Sea, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

<p>A section of a public beach is seen in this aerial view of the Dead Sea, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

<p>Salt formations are seen in this aerial view of the Dead Sea, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

