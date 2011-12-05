Over the Dead Sea
People sunbathe at a public beach in this aerial view of the Dead Sea, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
People sunbathe at a public beach in this aerial view of the Dead Sea, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Salt formations are seen in this aerial view of the Dead Sea, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Salt formations are seen in this aerial view of the Dead Sea, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Sink holes filled with water are seen in this aerial view of the Dead Sea, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Sink holes filled with water are seen in this aerial view of the Dead Sea, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Salt formations are seen in this aerial view of the Dead Sea, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Salt formations are seen in this aerial view of the Dead Sea, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man-made channel is seen in this aerial view along the shores of the Dead Sea, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man-made channel is seen in this aerial view along the shores of the Dead Sea, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Salt formations are seen in this aerial view of the Dead Sea, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Salt formations are seen in this aerial view of the Dead Sea, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Salt formations are seen in this aerial view of the Dead Sea, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Salt formations are seen in this aerial view of the Dead Sea, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A sink hole filled with water is seen in this aerial view of the Dead Sea, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A sink hole filled with water is seen in this aerial view of the Dead Sea, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A section of a public beach is seen in this aerial view of the Dead Sea, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A section of a public beach is seen in this aerial view of the Dead Sea, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Salt formations are seen in this aerial view of the Dead Sea, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Salt formations are seen in this aerial view of the Dead Sea, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Next Slideshows
India vs West Indies - 3rd ODI Highlights
Highlights from the third one day international match.
Bhopal Gas Tragedy - 27 years later
On December 3, 1984, accidental release of toxic gases from the Union Carbide plant in Bhopal killed thousands of people.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Putin & Medvedev
The unique relationship between Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.