Pictures | Fri Apr 11, 2014

Pachuco style in Mexico City

<p>Antonio Guardarrama Tapia (L), Jose de Jesus Gonzalez de la Rosa (C) and Filiberto Flores Mujica wears their Pachuco outfits while posing for a photograph next to a wall with graffiti in Mexico City March 22, 2014. Kitted out in zoot suits, snappy shoes and hats, the so-called "pachucos" add a dash of style to the Mexican capital. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Friday, April 11, 2014

<p>Men dressed in "Pachuco" style show their two-toned shoes in Mexico City June 15, 2013. The "pachuco" scene is thought to date back to the 1930s and 40s in Los Angeles, where Mexican migrants would wear the snazzy outfits, partly as a symbol of defiance against discrimination. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Friday, April 11, 2014

<p>Jose de Jesus Gonzalez de la Rosa, dressed in "Pachuco" style,walks past two tourists in Mexico City June 8, 2013. Many modern Pachucos in Mexico follow on from this custom and use the suits not only to go dancing, but also as a continuing sign of protest against the treatment of Mexican immigrants north of the border. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Friday, April 11, 2014

<p>A man dressed in "Pachuco" style casts his shadow while gesturing in Mexico City June 15, 2013. Everything from the suit to the shoes is handmade - the shoes can cost from $60 to $120, the suits some $300, each shirt another $30, the hats between $40 and $130. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Friday, April 11, 2014

<p>Filiberto Flores Mujica wears his "Pachuco" outfit while posing for a photograph next to a wall with graffiti in Mexico City March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Friday, April 11, 2014

<p>Men dressed in "Pachuco" style dance with their female partners dressed as "Rumberas" on a stage in Mexico City June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Friday, April 11, 2014

<p>A man dressed in "Pachuco" style walks on a street in Mexico City March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Friday, April 11, 2014

<p>Jose de Jesus Gonzalez de la Rosa (L) and Oscar Arellano Diaz wear their "Pachuco" outfits while posing for a photograph outside a dance hall named after late Mexican Pachuco Tin Tan, in Mexico City June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Friday, April 11, 2014

<p>Jose de Jesus Gonzalez de la Rosa, dressed in "Pachuco" style, waits for the underground in Mexico City June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Friday, April 11, 2014

<p>Daniel Ramirez wears his "Pachuco" outfit while posing for a photograph next to a wall with graffiti in Mexico City March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Friday, April 11, 2014

<p>"Pachuco style" hats are seen at the house of Jose de Jesus Gonzalez de la Rosa in Mexico City May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Friday, April 11, 2014

<p>Jose de Jesus Gonzalez de la Rosa dressed in "Pachuco" style poses next to a wall with graffiti in Mexico City March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Friday, April 11, 2014

<p>Jose de Jesus Gonzalez de la Rosa puts on cufflinks while dressing up as a "Pachuco" at his home in Mexico City May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Friday, April 11, 2014

<p>Jose Heriberto Macias Sotelo wears his "Pachuco" outfit while posing for a photograph next to a wall with graffiti in Mexico City March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Friday, April 11, 2014

<p>Jose Heriberto Macias Sotelo (L), Filiberto Flores Mujica (2nd L), Antonio Guardarrama Tapia (3rd L) and an unidentified friend wear their "Pachuco" outfits while posing for a photograph in Mexico City March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Friday, April 11, 2014

<p>Antonio Guardarrama Tapia wears his "Pachuco" outfit while posing for a photograph next to a wall with graffiti in Mexico City March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Friday, April 11, 2014

<p>Jose Heriberto Macias Sotelo wears his "Pachuco" outfit while posing for a photograph next to a wall with graffiti in Mexico City March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Friday, April 11, 2014

<p>Antonio Guardarrama Tapia wears his "Pachuco" outfit while posing for a photograph next to a wall with graffiti in Mexico City March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Friday, April 11, 2014

<p>Oscar Arellano Diaz wears his "Pachuco" outfit while posing for a photograph next to a wall with graffiti in Mexico City March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Friday, April 11, 2014

<p>Jose de Jesus Gonzalez de la Rosa wears his "Pachuco" outfit while posing for a photograph next to a wall with graffiti in Mexico City March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Friday, April 11, 2014

Pictures