Pacquiao knocked out
Juan Manuel Marquez (L) of Mexico connects on Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. Marquez sensationally knocked out Pacquiao in the sixth round of...more
Juan Manuel Marquez (L) of Mexico connects on Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. Marquez sensationally knocked out Pacquiao in the sixth round of their non-title welterweight bout on Saturday, getting his first win over the Filipino in four attempts. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Manny Pacquiao (L) of the Philippines fights Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Manny Pacquiao (L) of the Philippines fights Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Manny Pacquiao (L) of the Philippines takes a punch from Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Manny Pacquiao (L) of the Philippines takes a punch from Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines is knocked down by Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico in the third round of their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines is knocked down by Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico in the third round of their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines is treated in his corner between rounds during his welterweight fight against Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines is treated in his corner between rounds during his welterweight fight against Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Referee Kenny Bayless gives a count to Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico after Marquez was knocked down by Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines in the fifth round of their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8,...more
Referee Kenny Bayless gives a count to Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico after Marquez was knocked down by Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines in the fifth round of their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Juan Manuel Marquez (L) of Mexico takes a punch from Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Juan Manuel Marquez (L) of Mexico takes a punch from Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Manny Pacquiao (R) of the Philippines lands a punch on Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. Marquez went on to win with a sixth-round knockout....more
Manny Pacquiao (R) of the Philippines lands a punch on Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. Marquez went on to win with a sixth-round knockout. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT BOXING)
Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico listens to his trainer Nacho Beristain between rounds during his welterweight fight against Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus more
Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico listens to his trainer Nacho Beristain between rounds during his welterweight fight against Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines (front) is knocked out by a punch from Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico during the sixth round of their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus more
Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines (front) is knocked out by a punch from Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico during the sixth round of their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Juan Manuel Marquez (R) of Mexico steps away after knocking out Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines (bottom) in the 6th round during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus more
Juan Manuel Marquez (R) of Mexico steps away after knocking out Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines (bottom) in the 6th round during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico is directed to a neutral corner after knocking out Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines, during the sixth round of their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve...more
Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico is directed to a neutral corner after knocking out Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines, during the sixth round of their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Referee Kenny Bayless looks over Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines after he was knocked out by Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus more
Referee Kenny Bayless looks over Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines after he was knocked out by Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico celebrates his 6th round knock out victory over Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico celebrates his 6th round knock out victory over Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico celebrates his 6th round knock out victory over Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico celebrates his 6th round knock out victory over Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico celebrates his 6th round knock out victory over Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. Boxing promoter Fernando Beltran is...more
Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico celebrates his 6th round knock out victory over Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada December 8, 2012. Boxing promoter Fernando Beltran is at left. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Next Slideshows
India this week
Our best pictures from India from this week.
Typhoon Bopha aftermath
Over 600 are dead after Typhoon Bopha hit the Philippines.
Mennonites in Mexico
Shortage of farmland, drought and conflict with rivals have made some Mennonites in northern Mexico wonder if the best way of providing for their families is to...
Raised behind bars
In 2007, photographer Carolina Camps documented women living with their children inside Argentina's Los Hornos women's prison. Five years later, Carolina...
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.