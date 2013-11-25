Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Nov 25, 2013 | 10:50pm IST

Pacquiao vs. Rios

<p>Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines celebrates his victory over Brandon Rios of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau, November 24, 2013.REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines celebrates his victory over Brandon Rios of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau, November 24,...more

Monday, November 25, 2013

Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines celebrates his victory over Brandon Rios of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau, November 24, 2013.REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
1 / 20
<p>Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines fights Brandon Rios (L) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines fights Brandon Rios (L) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu more

Monday, November 25, 2013

Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines fights Brandon Rios (L) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
2 / 20
<p>Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines punches on Brandon Rios (L) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines punches on Brandon Rios (L) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu more

Monday, November 25, 2013

Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines punches on Brandon Rios (L) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
3 / 20
<p>Filipino fans gather at a park to watch a live stream of the fight between Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines and Brandon Rios of the U.S. at a park in Marikina city, east of Manila November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Filipino fans gather at a park to watch a live stream of the fight between Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines and Brandon Rios of the U.S. at a park in Marikina city, east of Manila November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Monday, November 25, 2013

Filipino fans gather at a park to watch a live stream of the fight between Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines and Brandon Rios of the U.S. at a park in Marikina city, east of Manila November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
4 / 20
<p>Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines fights Brandon Rios (L) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines fights Brandon Rios (L) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu more

Monday, November 25, 2013

Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines fights Brandon Rios (L) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
5 / 20
<p>Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines lands a punch on Brandon Rios (R) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines lands a punch on Brandon Rios (R) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone...more

Monday, November 25, 2013

Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines lands a punch on Brandon Rios (R) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
6 / 20
<p>Brandon Rios of the U.S. gets up after falling during his World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight against Philippines' Manny Pacquiao at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Brandon Rios of the U.S. gets up after falling during his World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight against Philippines' Manny Pacquiao at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013....more

Monday, November 25, 2013

Brandon Rios of the U.S. gets up after falling during his World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight against Philippines' Manny Pacquiao at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
7 / 20
<p>Filipino fans in Tacloban city celebrate Manny Pacquiao's victory in his boxing match against Brandon Rios of the U.S., November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Filipino fans in Tacloban city celebrate Manny Pacquiao's victory in his boxing match against Brandon Rios of the U.S., November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Monday, November 25, 2013

Filipino fans in Tacloban city celebrate Manny Pacquiao's victory in his boxing match against Brandon Rios of the U.S., November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
8 / 20
<p>Former England soccer team captain David Beckham (L) and celebrity Paris Hilton (2nd L) watch Philippines' Manny Pacquiao fight with Brandon Rios of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Former England soccer team captain David Beckham (L) and celebrity Paris Hilton (2nd L) watch Philippines' Manny Pacquiao fight with Brandon Rios of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing...more

Monday, November 25, 2013

Former England soccer team captain David Beckham (L) and celebrity Paris Hilton (2nd L) watch Philippines' Manny Pacquiao fight with Brandon Rios of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
9 / 20
<p>Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines fights Brandon Rios (L) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines fights Brandon Rios (L) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu more

Monday, November 25, 2013

Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines fights Brandon Rios (L) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
10 / 20
<p>Philippines' Manny Pacquiao fights Brandon Rios (L) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Philippines' Manny Pacquiao fights Brandon Rios (L) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Monday, November 25, 2013

Philippines' Manny Pacquiao fights Brandon Rios (L) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
11 / 20
<p>Philippines' Manny Pacquiao (L) fights Brandon Rios of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Philippines' Manny Pacquiao (L) fights Brandon Rios of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Monday, November 25, 2013

Philippines' Manny Pacquiao (L) fights Brandon Rios of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
12 / 20
<p>Former England soccer team captain David Beckham (C) watches a performance before Philippines' Manny Pacquiao fought Brandon Rios of the U.S. in their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Former England soccer team captain David Beckham (C) watches a performance before Philippines' Manny Pacquiao fought Brandon Rios of the U.S. in their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the...more

Monday, November 25, 2013

Former England soccer team captain David Beckham (C) watches a performance before Philippines' Manny Pacquiao fought Brandon Rios of the U.S. in their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
13 / 20
<p>Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines punches Brandon Rios (L) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines punches Brandon Rios (L) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu more

Monday, November 25, 2013

Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines punches Brandon Rios (L) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
14 / 20
<p>Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines celebrates his victory over Brandon Rios of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines celebrates his victory over Brandon Rios of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013....more

Monday, November 25, 2013

Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines celebrates his victory over Brandon Rios of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
15 / 20
<p>Filipino fans celebrate while watching a live stream of the fight between Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines against Brandon Rios of the U.S. at a park in Marikina city, east of Manila November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Filipino fans celebrate while watching a live stream of the fight between Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines against Brandon Rios of the U.S. at a park in Marikina city, east of Manila November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Monday, November 25, 2013

Filipino fans celebrate while watching a live stream of the fight between Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines against Brandon Rios of the U.S. at a park in Marikina city, east of Manila November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
16 / 20
<p>Philippines' Manny Pacquiao throws a punch at Brandon Rios (L) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Philippines' Manny Pacquiao throws a punch at Brandon Rios (L) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone...more

Monday, November 25, 2013

Philippines' Manny Pacquiao throws a punch at Brandon Rios (L) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
17 / 20
<p>Filipino fans in Tacloban city celebrate Manny Pacquiao's victory in his boxing match against Brandon Rios of the U.S., November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Filipino fans in Tacloban city celebrate Manny Pacquiao's victory in his boxing match against Brandon Rios of the U.S., November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Monday, November 25, 2013

Filipino fans in Tacloban city celebrate Manny Pacquiao's victory in his boxing match against Brandon Rios of the U.S., November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
18 / 20
<p>Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines celebrates his victory over Brandon Rios of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines celebrates his victory over Brandon Rios of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013....more

Monday, November 25, 2013

Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines celebrates his victory over Brandon Rios of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
19 / 20
<p>Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines celebrates his victory over Brandon Rios of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines celebrates his victory over Brandon Rios of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013....more

Monday, November 25, 2013

Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines celebrates his victory over Brandon Rios of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Big wave surfing

Big wave surfing

Next Slideshows

Big wave surfing

Big wave surfing

Surfer Garrett McNamara returns to Portugal to beat his very own big wave record.

02 Nov 2013
Red Sox fans celebrate

Red Sox fans celebrate

Boston Red Sox fans celebrate their team winning the World Series after beating the St. Louis Cardinals.

31 Oct 2013
Indian F1 2013

Indian F1 2013

The third edition of Indian F1 Grand Prix takes place from October 25-27.

27 Oct 2013
Flashback - F1 in India

Flashback - F1 in India

Drive down the memory lane as India hosts its third Formula One race.

22 Oct 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State�s base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group�s Syrian stronghold.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures