Paddling to Europe
A local man helps a Syrian refugee who jumped off board from a dinghy as he swims exhausted at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A local surveys a huge pile of deflated dinghies, tubes and life vests left by arriving refugees and migrants on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Afghan refugees walk moments after arriving by an overcrowded dinghy at a rocky beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees take a "selfie" after arriving on a dinghy at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Afghan and Syrian refugees struggle to swim from a dinghy with a broken engine that drifts out of control to a rocky beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees arrive on a dinghy at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Hundreds of refugees and migrants arrive on dinghies at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee collapses moments after arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Locals survey a huge pile of deflated dinghies, tubes and life vests left by arriving refugees and migrants on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Migrants and refugees jump off a dinghy after arriving at beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey (seen in the background), September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Afghan refugee women and volunteers surround three months old Afghan refugee baby girl Zainab moments after arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis...more
A Greek fisherman powers his boat, as a dinghy overcrowded with Syrian refugees approaches the Greek island of Lesbos while crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A volunteer helps a Syrian woman to jump off a dinghy after arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee struggles as he approaches a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after jumping from an overcrowded dinghy while crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees help a woman relative off a dinghy after arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A local volunteer signals to refugees overcrowding a dinghy to approach at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey (seen in the background), September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A refugee holds her baby after arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee collapses as he exits a dinghy moments after arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee collapses moments after arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An Afghan refugee tries to hold onto a rock as others frantically swim from a dinghy with a broken engine that drifts out of control to a rocky beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey, September 18,...more
An Afghan refugee kisses his child after arriving on a dinghy with a broken engine to a rocky beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A dinghy overcrowded with refugees arrives at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey (seen in the background), September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An Afghan refugee holds her three-month-old baby girl Zainab after arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee supports friend, who is an amputee, after they arrived on a dinghy at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee is seen as hundreds of refugees and migrants arrive on dinghies at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A dinghy with Syrian refugees approaches a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey (seen in the background), September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis?
