Pictures | Wed Nov 9, 2016 | 7:30pm IST

Pain for India after bank note shock

A man puts a notice inside his eatery stall in Mumbai, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man puts a notice inside his eatery stall in Mumbai, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A man puts a notice inside his eatery stall in Mumbai, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A vendor extracts juice from sugarcane at his stall in Mumbai, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A vendor extracts juice from sugarcane at his stall in Mumbai, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A vendor extracts juice from sugarcane at his stall in Mumbai, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A roadside currency exchange vendor counts 10 Indian rupee banknotes in Kolkata, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A roadside currency exchange vendor counts 10 Indian rupee banknotes in Kolkata, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A roadside currency exchange vendor counts 10 Indian rupee banknotes in Kolkata, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man reads a cover story in a daily national newspaper about the withdrawal of 500 and 1000 rupee banknotes from circulation across India, at a roadside stall in Allahabad, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A man reads a cover story in a daily national newspaper about the withdrawal of 500 and 1000 rupee banknotes from circulation across India, at a roadside stall in Allahabad, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A man reads a cover story in a daily national newspaper about the withdrawal of 500 and 1000 rupee banknotes from circulation across India, at a roadside stall in Allahabad, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A notice is pasted on a closed gate of a State Bank of India (SBI) branch as an Indian security force personnel peeps out from behind the gate, in Srinagar November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A notice is pasted on a closed gate of a State Bank of India (SBI) branch as an Indian security force personnel peeps out from behind the gate, in Srinagar November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A notice is pasted on a closed gate of a State Bank of India (SBI) branch as an Indian security force personnel peeps out from behind the gate, in Srinagar November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man looks at newspapers with cover stories on withdrawal of Indian 500 and 1,000 rupee notes from circulation, on a pavement in Srinagar November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A man looks at newspapers with cover stories on withdrawal of Indian 500 and 1,000 rupee notes from circulation, on a pavement in Srinagar November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A man looks at newspapers with cover stories on withdrawal of Indian 500 and 1,000 rupee notes from circulation, on a pavement in Srinagar November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A railway employee returns change to a passenger at a railway booking counter in Allahabad, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A railway employee returns change to a passenger at a railway booking counter in Allahabad, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A railway employee returns change to a passenger at a railway booking counter in Allahabad, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Passengers crowd a window to buy tickets at a railway booking counter in Allahabad, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Passengers crowd a window to buy tickets at a railway booking counter in Allahabad, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Passengers crowd a window to buy tickets at a railway booking counter in Allahabad, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Passengers hold 500 (bottom) rupee banknotes to buy train tickets at a railway booking counter in Allahabad, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Passengers hold 500 (bottom) rupee banknotes to buy train tickets at a railway booking counter in Allahabad, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Passengers hold 500 (bottom) rupee banknotes to buy train tickets at a railway booking counter in Allahabad, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man walks past a notice posted outside a closed bank in Mumbai, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man walks past a notice posted outside a closed bank in Mumbai, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A man walks past a notice posted outside a closed bank in Mumbai, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man walks out of a closed bank in Mumbai, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man walks out of a closed bank in Mumbai, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A man walks out of a closed bank in Mumbai, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People walk past the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) head office in Mumbai, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People walk past the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) head office in Mumbai, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
People walk past the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) head office in Mumbai, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Customers read a notice pasted outside a closed HDFC bank in Kolkata, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Customers read a notice pasted outside a closed HDFC bank in Kolkata, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Customers read a notice pasted outside a closed HDFC bank in Kolkata, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A notice board is seen outside an ICICI Bank ATM kiosk in Mumbai, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A notice board is seen outside an ICICI Bank ATM kiosk in Mumbai, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A notice board is seen outside an ICICI Bank ATM kiosk in Mumbai, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People wait to deposit and withdraw their money outside an ICICI Bank ATM in Rajkot, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

People wait to deposit and withdraw their money outside an ICICI Bank ATM in Rajkot, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
People wait to deposit and withdraw their money outside an ICICI Bank ATM in Rajkot, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A couple deposits 500 Indian rupee banknotes in a cash deposit machine in Rajkot, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A couple deposits 500 Indian rupee banknotes in a cash deposit machine in Rajkot, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A couple deposits 500 Indian rupee banknotes in a cash deposit machine in Rajkot, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People wait to withdraw and deposit their money at an ATM kiosk in Kolkata, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

People wait to withdraw and deposit their money at an ATM kiosk in Kolkata, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
People wait to withdraw and deposit their money at an ATM kiosk in Kolkata, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A security guard speaks to customers after a cash deposit machine stopped working at a bank in Mumbai, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A security guard speaks to customers after a cash deposit machine stopped working at a bank in Mumbai, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A security guard speaks to customers after a cash deposit machine stopped working at a bank in Mumbai, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A customer deposits 1000 and 500 Indian rupee banknotes in a cash deposit machine at bank in Mumbai, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A customer deposits 1000 and 500 Indian rupee banknotes in a cash deposit machine at bank in Mumbai, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A customer deposits 1000 and 500 Indian rupee banknotes in a cash deposit machine at bank in Mumbai, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A customer deposits 500 Indian rupee banknote in a cash deposit machine in Mumbai, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A customer deposits 500 Indian rupee banknote in a cash deposit machine in Mumbai, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, November 08, 2016
A customer deposits 500 Indian rupee banknote in a cash deposit machine in Mumbai, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
