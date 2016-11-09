Pain for India after bank note shock
A man puts a notice inside his eatery stall in Mumbai, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A vendor extracts juice from sugarcane at his stall in Mumbai, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A roadside currency exchange vendor counts 10 Indian rupee banknotes in Kolkata, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man reads a cover story in a daily national newspaper about the withdrawal of 500 and 1000 rupee banknotes from circulation across India, at a roadside stall in Allahabad, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A notice is pasted on a closed gate of a State Bank of India (SBI) branch as an Indian security force personnel peeps out from behind the gate, in Srinagar November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man looks at newspapers with cover stories on withdrawal of Indian 500 and 1,000 rupee notes from circulation, on a pavement in Srinagar November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A railway employee returns change to a passenger at a railway booking counter in Allahabad, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Passengers crowd a window to buy tickets at a railway booking counter in Allahabad, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Passengers hold 500 (bottom) rupee banknotes to buy train tickets at a railway booking counter in Allahabad, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man walks past a notice posted outside a closed bank in Mumbai, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man walks out of a closed bank in Mumbai, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People walk past the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) head office in Mumbai, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Customers read a notice pasted outside a closed HDFC bank in Kolkata, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A notice board is seen outside an ICICI Bank ATM kiosk in Mumbai, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People wait to deposit and withdraw their money outside an ICICI Bank ATM in Rajkot, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A couple deposits 500 Indian rupee banknotes in a cash deposit machine in Rajkot, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People wait to withdraw and deposit their money at an ATM kiosk in Kolkata, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A security guard speaks to customers after a cash deposit machine stopped working at a bank in Mumbai, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A customer deposits 1000 and 500 Indian rupee banknotes in a cash deposit machine at bank in Mumbai, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A customer deposits 500 Indian rupee banknote in a cash deposit machine in Mumbai, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Next Slideshows
Hindu Sena for Trump
Hindu Sena, an Indian fringe group, lends support to U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump.
Strange polling places
A look at the unusual places where voters will be casting their ballot
Theresa May visits India
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes her first visit to India since taking office in July.
Smog-filled Delhi struggles to breathe
Pollution levels in the Indian capital are at their highest in 17 years.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.