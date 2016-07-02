Painted bodies
Artist use ultraviolet light paint on models during the World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach, Austria, July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A model takes photographs during the World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach, Austria, July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A model poses during the World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach, Austria, July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
An artists touches up artwork on a model during the World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach, Austria, July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A model poses for photographers during the World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach, Austria, July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A model poses during the World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach, Austria, July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A model displays ultraviolet light paint during the World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach, Austria, July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A model poses during the World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach, Austria, July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A model poses during the World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach, Austria, July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A model poses during the World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach, Austria, July 1, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
