Painting away the border
Volunteers paint the border fence between the United States and Mexico to give the illusion of transparency during the "Borrando la Frontera" (Erasing the Border) Art Project in Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Volunteers Dan Watman, Brooke Collins, Maria Teresa Fernandez, Genaro Fernandez and Ana Lucia Lopez paint the border fence between the United States and Mexico to give it the illusion of transparency. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Artist Ana Teresa Fernandez (in black) and members of cultural organization "Border/Arte" paint the border fence to give it the illusion of transparency in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Artist Ana Teresa Fernandez paints the border fence. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Volunteers paint the border fence in Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Artist Ana Teresa Fernandez (in black) and members of cultural organization "Border/Arte" paint the border fence in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Artist Maria Teresa Fernandez paints a political slogan on the border fence with Brooke Collins, (back) in Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Part of the border fence is seen after artist Ana Teresa Fernandez and members of cultural organization "Border/Arte" painted it, to give it the illusion of transparency in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Volunteers Brooke Collins (L) and Ana Lucia Lopez paint the border fence, while two doves sit on top of the wall in Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Artist Ana Teresa Fernandez (in black) and members of cultural organization "Border/Arte" paint the border fence in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Genaro Fernandez (L) and Dan Watman prepare to paint the border fence in Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Volunteers paint the border fence between the United States and Mexico to give it the illusion of transparency in Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Volunteers paint the border fence in Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
The border fence is seen after volunteers painted it Sky Blue in Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Artist Ana Teresa Fernandez (in black) and members of cultural organization "Border/Arte" paint the border fence in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Genaro Fernandez paints the border fence with Brooke Collins and Dan Watman, in back, in Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Artist Maria Teresa Fernandez paints the border fence between the United States and Mexico to give it the illusion of transparency. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Members of cultural organization "Border/Arte" paint the border fence. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
The border fence is seen after volunteers painted it Sky Blue. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Volunteers paint the border fence between the United States and Mexico to give it the illusion of transparency. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
