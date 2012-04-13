Pakistan and America: a tenuous alliance

Supporters of Jamaat-ud-Dawa, an Islamic charity organization widely reported to be an alias of the banned militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba, are silhouetted against the sun as they hold their party flags during a rally against U.S. national Raymond Davis in Lahore February 26, 2011. A Pakistani court adjourned the trial of Davis, a CIA contractor charged with killing two Pakistanis until March 3, dismissing U.S. demands for his release. Davis shot dead two men in the eastern city of Lahore. He said he acted in self-defence and the United States says he has diplomatic immunity and should be repatriated. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza