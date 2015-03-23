Pakistan Day
Pakistan's President Mamnoon Hussain inspects the troops during Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad March 23, 2015. Pakistan held its first Republic Day parade in seven years on Monday. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Pakistani soldiers march during the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad March 23, 2015. Pakistan held its first Republic Day parade in seven years on Monday. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif waves after attending the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad March 23, 2015. Pakistan held its first Republic Day parade in seven years on Monday. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Pakistan's President Mamnoon Hussain inspects troops during Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad March 23, 2015. Pakistan held its first Republic Day parade in seven years on Monday. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Pakistani paratroopers perform during the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad March 23, 2015. Pakistan held its first Republic Day parade in seven years on Monday. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Pakistani Army Chief of Staff General Raheel Sharif leaves after attending the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad March 23, 2015. Pakistan held its first Republic Day parade in seven years on Monday. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Pakistani Air Force pilots display their skills during the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad March 23, 2015. Pakistan held its first Republic Day parade in seven years on Monday. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Pakistani paratroopers perform during the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad March 23, 2015. Pakistan held its first Republic Day parade in seven years on Monday. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A Hatf-VI (Shaheen-II) missile (background) is displayed during the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad March 23, 2015. Pakistan held its first Republic Day parade in seven years on Monday. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
