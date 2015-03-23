Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Mar 23, 2015 | 9:00pm IST

Pakistan Day

Pakistan's President Mamnoon Hussain inspects the troops during Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad March 23, 2015. Pakistan held its first Republic Day parade in seven years on Monday. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Pakistan's President Mamnoon Hussain inspects the troops during Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad March 23, 2015. Pakistan held its first Republic Day parade in seven years on Monday. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Pakistan's President Mamnoon Hussain inspects the troops during Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad March 23, 2015. Pakistan held its first Republic Day parade in seven years on Monday. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Close
1 / 10
Pakistani soldiers march during the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad March 23, 2015. Pakistan held its first Republic Day parade in seven years on Monday. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Pakistani soldiers march during the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad March 23, 2015. Pakistan held its first Republic Day parade in seven years on Monday. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Pakistani soldiers march during the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad March 23, 2015. Pakistan held its first Republic Day parade in seven years on Monday. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Close
2 / 10
Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif waves after attending the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad March 23, 2015. Pakistan held its first Republic Day parade in seven years on Monday. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif waves after attending the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad March 23, 2015. Pakistan held its first Republic Day parade in seven years on Monday. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif waves after attending the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad March 23, 2015. Pakistan held its first Republic Day parade in seven years on Monday. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Close
3 / 10
Pakistan's President Mamnoon Hussain inspects troops during Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad March 23, 2015. Pakistan held its first Republic Day parade in seven years on Monday. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Pakistan's President Mamnoon Hussain inspects troops during Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad March 23, 2015. Pakistan held its first Republic Day parade in seven years on Monday. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Pakistan's President Mamnoon Hussain inspects troops during Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad March 23, 2015. Pakistan held its first Republic Day parade in seven years on Monday. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Close
4 / 10
Pakistani paratroopers perform during the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad March 23, 2015. Pakistan held its first Republic Day parade in seven years on Monday. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Pakistani paratroopers perform during the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad March 23, 2015. Pakistan held its first Republic Day parade in seven years on Monday. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Pakistani paratroopers perform during the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad March 23, 2015. Pakistan held its first Republic Day parade in seven years on Monday. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Close
5 / 10
Pakistani Army Chief of Staff General Raheel Sharif leaves after attending the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad March 23, 2015. Pakistan held its first Republic Day parade in seven years on Monday. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Pakistani Army Chief of Staff General Raheel Sharif leaves after attending the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad March 23, 2015. Pakistan held its first Republic Day parade in seven years on Monday. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Pakistani Army Chief of Staff General Raheel Sharif leaves after attending the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad March 23, 2015. Pakistan held its first Republic Day parade in seven years on Monday. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Close
6 / 10
Pakistani Army Chief of Staff General Raheel Sharif leaves after attending the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad March 23, 2015. Pakistan held its first Republic Day parade in seven years on Monday. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Pakistani Army Chief of Staff General Raheel Sharif leaves after attending the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad March 23, 2015. Pakistan held its first Republic Day parade in seven years on Monday. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Pakistani Army Chief of Staff General Raheel Sharif leaves after attending the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad March 23, 2015. Pakistan held its first Republic Day parade in seven years on Monday. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Close
7 / 10
Pakistani Air Force pilots display their skills during the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad March 23, 2015. Pakistan held its first Republic Day parade in seven years on Monday. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Pakistani Air Force pilots display their skills during the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad March 23, 2015. Pakistan held its first Republic Day parade in seven years on Monday. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Pakistani Air Force pilots display their skills during the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad March 23, 2015. Pakistan held its first Republic Day parade in seven years on Monday. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Close
8 / 10
Pakistani paratroopers perform during the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad March 23, 2015. Pakistan held its first Republic Day parade in seven years on Monday. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Pakistani paratroopers perform during the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad March 23, 2015. Pakistan held its first Republic Day parade in seven years on Monday. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Pakistani paratroopers perform during the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad March 23, 2015. Pakistan held its first Republic Day parade in seven years on Monday. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Close
9 / 10
A Hatf-VI (Shaheen-II) missile (background) is displayed during the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad March 23, 2015. Pakistan held its first Republic Day parade in seven years on Monday. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

A Hatf-VI (Shaheen-II) missile (background) is displayed during the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad March 23, 2015. Pakistan held its first Republic Day parade in seven years on Monday. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
A Hatf-VI (Shaheen-II) missile (background) is displayed during the Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad March 23, 2015. Pakistan held its first Republic Day parade in seven years on Monday. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Tide of the century

Tide of the century

Next Slideshows

Tide of the century

Tide of the century

The so-called 'Tide of the Century' hits parts of the French coast.

23 Mar 2015
Gudi Padwa

Gudi Padwa

Maharashtrians celebrate Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai.

21 Mar 2015
Mass Marriage in India

Mass Marriage in India

112 Muslim couples take wedding vows in mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad.

21 Mar 2015
Shelling in Syria

Shelling in Syria

The aftermath of shelling in Aleppo.

21 Mar 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Two gay men publicly caned in Indonesia

Two gay men publicly caned in Indonesia

Indonesia religious police publicly cane two men for having gay sex.

Roger Moore: 1927 - 2017

Roger Moore: 1927 - 2017

Actor Roger Moore, who won international fame playing British secret agent James Bond, has died of cancer at the age of 89.

Mourning for Manchester

Mourning for Manchester

Makeshift memorials and tributes to victims of the deadly attack at an Ariana Grande concert.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert

At least 22 people were killed and over 50 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by Ariana Grande in Manchester.

India at Cannes

India at Cannes

Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

Endgame in Mosul

Endgame in Mosul

Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast