Pakistan decides
A woman voter casts her ballot during the general elections at a polling station in Peshawar May 11, 2013. Toppled in a 1999 military coup, jailed and exiled, Pakistan's Nawaz Sharif has made a triumphant election comeback and looks set to form a...more
A woman voter casts her ballot during the general elections at a polling station in Peshawar May 11, 2013. Toppled in a 1999 military coup, jailed and exiled, Pakistan's Nawaz Sharif has made a triumphant election comeback and looks set to form a stable government capable of implementing reforms needed to rescue the fragile economy. Sharif may not win enough seats to rule on his own but has built up enough momentum to avoid having to form a coalition with his main rivals, former cricketer Imran Khan's Tehrik-i-Insaf and the Pakistan People's Party. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Nawaz Sharif, leader of the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz political party, casts his vote for the general election at a polling station in Lahore May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Election officials discuss after a polling station was opened in a village near Lahore May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Women wait to vote at a polling station in a village near Lahore May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Supporters of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz celebrate in front of a party after the results of the general election in Lahore May 12, 2013. Toppled in a 1999 military coup, jailed and exiled, Pakistan's Nawaz Sharif has made a triumphant election...more
Supporters of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz celebrate after the results of the general election in Lahore May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A supporter of the political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf of Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan takes part in a rally against alleged vote rigging in some polling stations during the general election, in Islamabad May 13, 2013....more
Policemen stand guard during a rally, by supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party of Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, against what the supporters say is vote rigging in some polling stations during the general...more
Supporters of the political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf of Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan take part in a rally against alleged vote rigging in some polling stations during the general election, in Islamabad May 13, 2013....more
People watch the news about elections at a traditional teas shop in the ancient part of Lahore May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A supporter of Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz sleeps after a long night at one of party's election headquarters in Lahore May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A supporter of Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz walks behind fans at one of the party's election headquarters in Lahore May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man cooks food in a neighborhood still decorated with election posters in the old part of Lahore May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A supporter of the political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf of Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan takes part in a rally against alleged vote rigging in some polling stations during the general election, in Islamabad May 13, 2013....more
A boy holds up a picture of a tiger, the election symbol of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, as the party's supporters celebrate after the results of the general election in Lahore May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A supporter of Pakistan's Tehrik-i-Insaf political party of Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, sleeps under a red tent as others take part in a rally against alleged vote rigging in some polling stations during the general election, in...more
A supporter of Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), wears a badge with his picture in front of one of the party's election headquarters in Lahore May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man with his hair dyed red reads a newspaper with news about elections in front of red doors in the old part of Lahore May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Supporters of the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz celebrate in front of a party office as results of the general election come in, in Lahore May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A supporter of Imran Khan, a Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician and chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, flashes the victory sign outside the party's election headquarters as they wait for the results of the general election in Lahore May 11,...more
