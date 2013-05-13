Pakistan decides

Supporters of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz celebrate in front of a party after the results of the general election in Lahore May 12, 2013. Toppled in a 1999 military coup, jailed and exiled, Pakistan's Nawaz Sharif has made a triumphant election comeback and looks set to form a stable government capable of implementing reforms needed to rescue the fragile economy. Sharif may not win enough seats to rule on his own but has built up enough momentum to avoid having to form a coalition with his main rivals, former cricketer Imran Khan's Tehrik-i-Insaf and the Pakistan People's Party. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza