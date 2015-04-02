Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Apr 2, 2015 | 6:40pm IST

Pakistan Fashion Week

Models present creations by Pakistani designer Fahad Hussayn during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Models present creations by Pakistani designer Fahad Hussayn during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
Models present creations by Pakistani designer Fahad Hussayn during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
1 / 20
A model presents a creation by Pakistani designer Fahad Hussayn during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A model presents a creation by Pakistani designer Fahad Hussayn during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
A model presents a creation by Pakistani designer Fahad Hussayn during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
2 / 20
A model presents a creation by Pakistani designer Sanam Chaudri during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A model presents a creation by Pakistani designer Sanam Chaudri during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
A model presents a creation by Pakistani designer Sanam Chaudri during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
3 / 20
A model presents a creation by Pakistani designer Zaheer Abbas during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A model presents a creation by Pakistani designer Zaheer Abbas during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
A model presents a creation by Pakistani designer Zaheer Abbas during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
4 / 20
A model presents a creation by Pakistani designer Zaheer Abbas during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A model presents a creation by Pakistani designer Zaheer Abbas during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
A model presents a creation by Pakistani designer Zaheer Abbas during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
5 / 20
A model presents a creation by Pakistani designer Zaheer Abbas during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A model presents a creation by Pakistani designer Zaheer Abbas during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
A model presents a creation by Pakistani designer Zaheer Abbas during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
6 / 20
A model presents a creation by Pakistani designer Fahad Hussayn during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A model presents a creation by Pakistani designer Fahad Hussayn during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
A model presents a creation by Pakistani designer Fahad Hussayn during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
7 / 20
A model presents a creation by Pakistani designer Sanam Chaudri during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A model presents a creation by Pakistani designer Sanam Chaudri during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
A model presents a creation by Pakistani designer Sanam Chaudri during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
8 / 20
A model presents a creation by Pakistani designer Zaheer Abbas during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A model presents a creation by Pakistani designer Zaheer Abbas during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2015
A model presents a creation by Pakistani designer Zaheer Abbas during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
9 / 20
A model presents creations by Pakistani student designers Rimsha Shakir, Shehza Azhar, Hasan Riaz and Momal Zia, during Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A model presents creations by Pakistani student designers Rimsha Shakir, Shehza Azhar, Hasan Riaz and Momal Zia, during Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A model presents creations by Pakistani student designers Rimsha Shakir, Shehza Azhar, Hasan Riaz and Momal Zia, during Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
10 / 20
A model presents creations by Pakistani designer Sania Maskatiya during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A model presents creations by Pakistani designer Sania Maskatiya during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A model presents creations by Pakistani designer Sania Maskatiya during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
11 / 20
A model presents creations by Pakistani student designers Rimsha Shakir, Shehza Azhar, Hasan Riaz and Momal Zia, during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A model presents creations by Pakistani student designers Rimsha Shakir, Shehza Azhar, Hasan Riaz and Momal Zia, during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A model presents creations by Pakistani student designers Rimsha Shakir, Shehza Azhar, Hasan Riaz and Momal Zia, during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
12 / 20
A model presents creations by Pakistani student designers Rimsha Shakir, Shehza Azhar, Hasan Riaz and Momal Zia, during Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A model presents creations by Pakistani student designers Rimsha Shakir, Shehza Azhar, Hasan Riaz and Momal Zia, during Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A model presents creations by Pakistani student designers Rimsha Shakir, Shehza Azhar, Hasan Riaz and Momal Zia, during Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
13 / 20
A model presents creations by Pakistani designers Nida Azwer during Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A model presents creations by Pakistani designers Nida Azwer during Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A model presents creations by Pakistani designers Nida Azwer during Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
14 / 20
A model presents creations by Pakistani student designers Rimsha Shakir, Shehza Azhar, Hasan Riaz and Momal Zia, during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A model presents creations by Pakistani student designers Rimsha Shakir, Shehza Azhar, Hasan Riaz and Momal Zia, during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A model presents creations by Pakistani student designers Rimsha Shakir, Shehza Azhar, Hasan Riaz and Momal Zia, during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
15 / 20
A model presents creations by Pakistani student designers Rimsha Shakir, Shehza Azhar, Hasan Riaz and Momal Zia, during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A model presents creations by Pakistani student designers Rimsha Shakir, Shehza Azhar, Hasan Riaz and Momal Zia, during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A model presents creations by Pakistani student designers Rimsha Shakir, Shehza Azhar, Hasan Riaz and Momal Zia, during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
16 / 20
Models present creations by Pakistani student designers Rimsha Shakir, Shehza Azhar, Hasan Riaz and Momal Zia, during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Models present creations by Pakistani student designers Rimsha Shakir, Shehza Azhar, Hasan Riaz and Momal Zia, during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
Models present creations by Pakistani student designers Rimsha Shakir, Shehza Azhar, Hasan Riaz and Momal Zia, during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
17 / 20
A model presents a creation by Pakistani designers Nida Azwer during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A model presents a creation by Pakistani designers Nida Azwer during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A model presents a creation by Pakistani designers Nida Azwer during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
18 / 20
A model presents a creation by Pakistani designers Sadaf Malaterre during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A model presents a creation by Pakistani designers Sadaf Malaterre during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A model presents a creation by Pakistani designers Sadaf Malaterre during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
19 / 20
Models present creations by Pakistani designer Nida Azwer during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Models present creations by Pakistani designer Nida Azwer during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
Models present creations by Pakistani designer Nida Azwer during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Aspiring Models

Aspiring Models

Next Slideshows

Aspiring Models

Aspiring Models

Aspiring models audition for Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai.

13 Feb 2015
Miss Wheelchair India

Miss Wheelchair India

Seven women from across India participated in the second wheelchair beauty pageant in Mumbai, which aims to open doors for the wheelchair-bound in modelling,...

27 Nov 2014
Festival of the Goddess

Festival of the Goddess

Hindus celebrating Durga Puja festival and Navratri in the honour of the Mother Goddess.

04 Oct 2014
Style File: Priyanka Chopra

Style File: Priyanka Chopra

A look at the fashion and style of Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra.

05 Sep 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast