Pakistan Fashion Week
Models present creations by Pakistani designer Fahad Hussayn during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A model presents a creation by Pakistani designer Fahad Hussayn during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A model presents a creation by Pakistani designer Sanam Chaudri during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A model presents a creation by Pakistani designer Zaheer Abbas during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A model presents a creation by Pakistani designer Zaheer Abbas during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A model presents a creation by Pakistani designer Zaheer Abbas during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A model presents a creation by Pakistani designer Fahad Hussayn during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A model presents a creation by Pakistani designer Sanam Chaudri during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A model presents a creation by Pakistani designer Zaheer Abbas during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A model presents creations by Pakistani student designers Rimsha Shakir, Shehza Azhar, Hasan Riaz and Momal Zia, during Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A model presents creations by Pakistani designer Sania Maskatiya during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A model presents creations by Pakistani student designers Rimsha Shakir, Shehza Azhar, Hasan Riaz and Momal Zia, during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A model presents creations by Pakistani student designers Rimsha Shakir, Shehza Azhar, Hasan Riaz and Momal Zia, during Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A model presents creations by Pakistani designers Nida Azwer during Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A model presents creations by Pakistani student designers Rimsha Shakir, Shehza Azhar, Hasan Riaz and Momal Zia, during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A model presents creations by Pakistani student designers Rimsha Shakir, Shehza Azhar, Hasan Riaz and Momal Zia, during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Models present creations by Pakistani student designers Rimsha Shakir, Shehza Azhar, Hasan Riaz and Momal Zia, during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A model presents a creation by Pakistani designers Nida Azwer during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A model presents a creation by Pakistani designers Sadaf Malaterre during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Models present creations by Pakistani designer Nida Azwer during the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
