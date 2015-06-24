Pakistan heat wave kills hundreds

A policeman sprinkles water on a colleague, who collapsed due to the heat, in a police van outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in Karachi, Pakistan, June 24, 2015. A heat wave has killed more than 780 people in the southern city of Karachi...more

A policeman sprinkles water on a colleague, who collapsed due to the heat, in a police van outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in Karachi, Pakistan, June 24, 2015. A heat wave has killed more than 780 people in the southern city of Karachi over the past four days. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Close