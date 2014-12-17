Edition:
Pakistan in mourning

A woman prays for Zulfiqar, 45, a teacher who survived an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, as he lies on a hospital bed in Peshawar December 17, 2014.

A woman prays for Zulfiqar, 45, a teacher who survived an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, as he lies on a hospital bed in Peshawar December 17, 2014.

People light candles in memory of victims of the Taliban attack on the Army Public School, along with others in a rally in Peshawar, December 17, 2014.

People light candles in memory of victims of the Taliban attack on the Army Public School, along with others in a rally in Peshawar, December 17, 2014.

People carry the coffin of a male student who was killed in Tuesday's attack on the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, during his funeral in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

People carry the coffin of a male student who was killed in Tuesday's attack on the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, during his funeral in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Shoes lie in blood on the auditorium floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Shoes lie in blood on the auditorium floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Mehran Khan, 14, who survived an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, received his medicine as he lies on a hospital bed in Peshawar December 17, 2014.

Mehran Khan, 14, who survived an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, received his medicine as he lies on a hospital bed in Peshawar December 17, 2014.

Rescue team members go through debris inside the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Rescue team members go through debris inside the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Ahmed Qazi sprinkles rose water on the fresh grave of his mother Tahira Qazi, the principal of Army Public School who was killed in the attack, after her burial in Peshawar, December 17, 2014.

Ahmed Qazi sprinkles rose water on the fresh grave of his mother Tahira Qazi, the principal of Army Public School who was killed in the attack, after her burial in Peshawar, December 17, 2014.

People light candles in memory of victims of the Taliban attack on the Army Public School, during a rally in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

People light candles in memory of victims of the Taliban attack on the Army Public School, during a rally in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

People hold funeral prayers for the victims of the Taliban attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar, at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

People hold funeral prayers for the victims of the Taliban attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar, at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

An army soldier stands in the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An army soldier stands in the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

People hold funeral prayers for the victims of the Taliban attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar, at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

People hold funeral prayers for the victims of the Taliban attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar, at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

A boy walks where people said Taliban gunmen burnt a car to a block a road outside the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A boy walks where people said Taliban gunmen burnt a car to a block a road outside the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A woman holds a placard during a protest to condemn the Taliban attack on the Army Public School, during a rally in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

A woman holds a placard during a protest to condemn the Taliban attack on the Army Public School, during a rally in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

A local reporter walks past a damaged wall of the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

A local reporter walks past a damaged wall of the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

A student, wearing a black ribbon and holding a rose, takes part in a prayer for victims of the Taliban attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar, in Karachi, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A student, wearing a black ribbon and holding a rose, takes part in a prayer for victims of the Taliban attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar, in Karachi, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

An army soldier stands guard on the roof of one of the buildings of the Army Public School which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

An army soldier stands guard on the roof of one of the buildings of the Army Public School which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

People attend funeral prayers for two male students who were killed in Tuesday's attack on the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, before their burial in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

People attend funeral prayers for two male students who were killed in Tuesday's attack on the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, before their burial in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

A boy stands where people said Taliban gunmen burnt a car to block a road outside the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A boy stands where people said Taliban gunmen burnt a car to block a road outside the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Army soldiers enter the Army Public School which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Army soldiers enter the Army Public School which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

People chant slogans to condemn Tuesday's attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar, during a rally in Karachi, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

People chant slogans to condemn Tuesday's attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar, during a rally in Karachi, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

