Pakistan PM in India
Pakistan's Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf (C) walks after offering prayers at the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer in Rajasthan March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Pakistan's Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf (C) carries an offering at the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer in Rajasthan March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Pakistan's Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf gestures after offering prayers at the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at Ajmer in Rajasthan March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A worker sweeps a road as security personnel stand guard on the road leading to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, where Pakistan's Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf was scheduled to visit, in Ajmer, in Rajasthan, March 9, 2013....more
A worker sweeps a road as security personnel stand guard on the road leading to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, where Pakistan's Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf was scheduled to visit, in Ajmer, in Rajasthan, March 9, 2013. Ashraf on Saturday visited the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti during his day-long visit to India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Pakistan's Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf (centre L) shakes hands with India's Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid during a photo opportunity as security personnel and officials watch in Jaipur, capital of Rajasthan March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer more
Pakistan's Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf gestures next to India's Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid (R) upon their arrival for a photo opportunity in Jaipur, the capital of India's desert state of Rajasthan, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Pakistan's Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf (L) shakes hands with India's Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid during a photo opportunity in Jaipur, the capital of India's desert state of Rajasthan, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
