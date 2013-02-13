Pakistan Prisoner Release
Prisoners of Pakistani origin are escorted by paramilitary forces after they crossed into Pakistan from India at the Wagah border, Lahore February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Prisoners of Pakistani origin are escorted by paramilitary forces after they crossed into Pakistan from India at the Wagah border, Lahore February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Prisoners of Pakistani origin are escorted by paramilitary forces after they crossed into Pakistan from India at the Wagah border, in Lahore February 12, 2013.REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Prisoners of Pakistani origin are escorted by paramilitary forces after they crossed into Pakistan from India at the Wagah border, in Lahore February 12, 2013.REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Prisoners of Pakistani origin are escorted by paramilitary forces after they crossed into Pakistan from India at the Wagah border, Lahore February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Prisoners of Pakistani origin are escorted by paramilitary forces after they crossed into Pakistan from India at the Wagah border, Lahore February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Prisoners of Pakistani origin are escorted by paramilitary forces after they crossed into Pakistan from India at the Wagah border, Lahore February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Prisoners of Pakistani origin are escorted by paramilitary forces after they crossed into Pakistan from India at the Wagah border, Lahore February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Prisoners of Pakistani origin are escorted by paramilitary forces after they crossed into Pakistan from India at the Wagah border, in Lahore February 12, 2013.REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Prisoners of Pakistani origin are escorted by paramilitary forces after they crossed into Pakistan from India at the Wagah border, in Lahore February 12, 2013.REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Prisoners of Pakistani origin are escorted by paramilitary forces after they crossed into Pakistan from India at the Wagah border, in Lahore February 12, 2013 REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Prisoners of Pakistani origin are escorted by paramilitary forces after they crossed into Pakistan from India at the Wagah border, in Lahore February 12, 2013 REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Prisoners of Pakistani origin are escorted by paramilitary forces after they crossed into Pakistan from India at the Wagah border, in Lahore February 12, 2013.. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Prisoners of Pakistani origin are escorted by paramilitary forces after they crossed into Pakistan from India at the Wagah border, in Lahore February 12, 2013.. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Next Slideshows
State of the Union
President Obama sets his agenda for the first year of his second term during his State of the Union address.
Bollywood blogger
Malini Agarwal provides a steady diet of Bollywood gossip to a legion of followers.
Killing Bin Laden
The operation that killed the al Qaeda leader.
Stampede in Allahabad
Scores of people were killed in a stampede as Hindus returned from a river dip at the Kumbh Mela.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.