Pakistan v New Zealand in World Twenty20
Cricket - New Zealand v Pakistan - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mohali, India, 22/03/2016. New Zealand's Adam Milne (R) celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Umar Akmal. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - New Zealand v Pakistan - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mohali, India, 22/03/2016. New Zealand's Ish Sodhi (C) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's captain Shahid Afridi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - New Zealand v Pakistan - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mohali, India, 22/03/2016. New Zealand's Martin Guptill plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - New Zealand v Pakistan - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mohali, India, 22/03/2016. Pakistan's Sharjeel Khan plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - New Zealand v Pakistan - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mohali, India, 22/03/2016. New Zealand's Martin Guptill takes a catch to dismiss Pakistan's Sharjeel Khan. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - New Zealand v Pakistan - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mohali, India, 22/03/2016. Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad (C) runs after playing a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - New Zealand v Pakistan - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mohali, India, 22/03/2016. New Zealand's players celebrate the dismissal of Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - New Zealand v Pakistan - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mohali, India, 22/03/2016. Pakistan's captain Shahid Afridi (R) plays a shot watched by New Zealand's wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - New Zealand v Pakistan - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mohali, India, 22/03/2016. Pakistan's captain Shahid Afridi walks off the field after his dismissal. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - New Zealand v Pakistan - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mohali, India, 22/03/2016. Pakistan's captain Shahid Afridi catches the ball to dismiss his New Zealand's counterpart Kane Williamson. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - New Zealand v Pakistan - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mohali, India, 22/03/2016. Pakistan's Mohammad Irfan (2nd L) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - New Zealand v Pakistan - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mohali, India, 22/03/2016. Pakistan's captain Shahid Afridi (L) celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Colin Munro. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - New Zealand v Pakistan - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mohali, India, 22/03/2016. Pakistan's Sharjeel Khan (2nd R) celebrates with his teammates after taking a catch to dismiss New Zealand's Colin Munro. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - New Zealand v Pakistan - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mohali, India, 22/03/2016. New Zealand's Martin Guptill reacts after he was bowled by Pakistan's Mohammad Sami. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - New Zealand v Pakistan - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mohali, India, 22/03/2016. Pakistan's Mohammad Sami celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Martin Guptill. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - New Zealand v Pakistan - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mohali, India, 22/03/2016. New Zealand's Martin Guptill walks off the field after his dismissal. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - New Zealand v Pakistan - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mohali, India, 22/03/2016. Pakistan's captain Shahid Afridi bowls. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Cricket - New Zealand v Pakistan - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mohali, India, 22/03/2016. New Zealand's Ross Taylor plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
