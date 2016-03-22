Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Mar 22, 2016 | 11:05pm IST

Pakistan v New Zealand in World Twenty20

Cricket - New Zealand v Pakistan - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mohali, India, 22/03/2016. New Zealand's Adam Milne (R) celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Umar Akmal. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v Pakistan - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mohali, India, 22/03/2016. New Zealand's Ish Sodhi (C) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's captain Shahid Afridi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v Pakistan - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mohali, India, 22/03/2016. New Zealand's Martin Guptill plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v Pakistan - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mohali, India, 22/03/2016. Pakistan's Sharjeel Khan plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v Pakistan - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mohali, India, 22/03/2016. New Zealand's Martin Guptill takes a catch to dismiss Pakistan's Sharjeel Khan. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v Pakistan - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mohali, India, 22/03/2016. Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad (C) runs after playing a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v Pakistan - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mohali, India, 22/03/2016. New Zealand's players celebrate the dismissal of Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v Pakistan - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mohali, India, 22/03/2016. Pakistan's captain Shahid Afridi (R) plays a shot watched by New Zealand's wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v Pakistan - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mohali, India, 22/03/2016. Pakistan's captain Shahid Afridi walks off the field after his dismissal. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v Pakistan - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mohali, India, 22/03/2016. Pakistan's captain Shahid Afridi catches the ball to dismiss his New Zealand's counterpart Kane Williamson. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v Pakistan - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mohali, India, 22/03/2016. Pakistan's Mohammad Irfan (2nd L) celebrates with his teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v Pakistan - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mohali, India, 22/03/2016. Pakistan's captain Shahid Afridi (L) celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Colin Munro. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v Pakistan - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mohali, India, 22/03/2016. Pakistan's Sharjeel Khan (2nd R) celebrates with his teammates after taking a catch to dismiss New Zealand's Colin Munro. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v Pakistan - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mohali, India, 22/03/2016. New Zealand's Martin Guptill reacts after he was bowled by Pakistan's Mohammad Sami. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v Pakistan - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mohali, India, 22/03/2016. Pakistan's Mohammad Sami celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Martin Guptill. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v Pakistan - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mohali, India, 22/03/2016. New Zealand's Martin Guptill walks off the field after his dismissal. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v Pakistan - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mohali, India, 22/03/2016. Pakistan's captain Shahid Afridi bowls. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
Cricket - New Zealand v Pakistan - World Twenty20 cricket tournament - Mohali, India, 22/03/2016. New Zealand's Ross Taylor plays a shot. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 22, 2016
World T20 - West Indies v England

World T20 - West Indies v England

Next Slideshows

World T20 - West Indies v England

World T20 - West Indies v England

Highlights from the West Indies v England match in Mumbai.

17 Mar 2016
World T20 - India v New Zealand

World T20 - India v New Zealand

Highlights from the first Super 10 stage match of the World Twenty20 2016.

16 Mar 2016
Cricket Craze

Cricket Craze

Pictures of cricket fans dressing up, cheering for their team, or generally having fun for the love of the game.

07 Mar 2016
India vs Australia - MCG ODI

India vs Australia - MCG ODI

One Day cricket match between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

17 Jan 2016

