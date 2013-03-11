Pakistani Christians demand protection
Demonstrators burn furniture during a protest in the Badami Bagh area of Lahore March 9, 2013. An enraged mob torched dozens of houses located in a Christian-dominated neighborhood of Lahore on Saturday, local media reported. REUTERS/Adrees Hassain more
Demonstrators burn furniture during a protest in the Badami Bagh area of Lahore March 9, 2013. An enraged mob torched dozens of houses located in a Christian-dominated neighborhood of Lahore on Saturday, local media reported. REUTERS/Adrees Hassain
A demonstrator burns a cross during a protest in the Badami Bagh area of Lahore March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Hassain
A demonstrator burns a cross during a protest in the Badami Bagh area of Lahore March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Hassain
Demonstrators burn furniture during a protest in the Badami Bagh area of Lahore March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mani Rana
Demonstrators burn furniture during a protest in the Badami Bagh area of Lahore March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mani Rana
An angry demonstrator burns furniture during a protest in the Badami Bagh area of Lahore March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mani Rana
An angry demonstrator burns furniture during a protest in the Badami Bagh area of Lahore March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mani Rana
Demonstrators watch as personal belongings of Christians are burnt during a protest in the Badami Bagh area of Lahore March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Hassain
Demonstrators watch as personal belongings of Christians are burnt during a protest in the Badami Bagh area of Lahore March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Hassain
Pakistani Christians protest against Saturday's burning of their houses and belongings in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. Hundreds of Pakistani Christians took to the streets across the country on Sunday, demanding better protection after a...more
Pakistani Christians protest against Saturday's burning of their houses and belongings in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. Hundreds of Pakistani Christians took to the streets across the country on Sunday, demanding better protection after a Christian neighbourhood was torched in the city of Lahore a day earlier in connection with the country's controversial anti-blasphemy law. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Police beat and detain a Pakistani Christian protester during a demonstration against Saturday's burning of Christian houses and belongings in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Police beat and detain a Pakistani Christian protester during a demonstration against Saturday's burning of Christian houses and belongings in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A Pakistani Christian throws a tear-gas canister to the police during a protest against Saturday's burning of their houses and belongings in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A Pakistani Christian throws a tear-gas canister to the police during a protest against Saturday's burning of their houses and belongings in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A police runs to arrest Pakistani Christian protesters during a demonstration against Saturday's burning of their houses and belongings in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A police runs to arrest Pakistani Christian protesters during a demonstration against Saturday's burning of their houses and belongings in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Pakistani Christians protest against Saturday's burning of their houses and belongings in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Pakistani Christians protest against Saturday's burning of their houses and belongings in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Pakistani Christians protest against Saturday's burning of their houses and belongings in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Pakistani Christians protest against Saturday's burning of their houses and belongings in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Pakistani Christians protest against Saturday's burning of their houses and belongings, in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mani Rana
Pakistani Christians protest against Saturday's burning of their houses and belongings, in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mani Rana
A Pakistani Christian sits in her damaged house after it was burnt by mob a day earlier in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mani Rana
A Pakistani Christian sits in her damaged house after it was burnt by mob a day earlier in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mani Rana
A Pakistani Christian cries during a protest against Saturday's burning of their houses and belongings, in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mani Rana
A Pakistani Christian cries during a protest against Saturday's burning of their houses and belongings, in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mani Rana
A Pakistani Christian collects his belonging inside a damaged house after it was burnt by mob a day earlier in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mani Rana
A Pakistani Christian collects his belonging inside a damaged house after it was burnt by mob a day earlier in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mani Rana
A Pakistani Christian sits with her son in her damaged house after it was burnt by mob a day earlier in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mani Rana
A Pakistani Christian sits with her son in her damaged house after it was burnt by mob a day earlier in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mani Rana
Pakistani Christians stand inside a damaged house after it was burnt by a mob a day earlier in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mani Rana
Pakistani Christians stand inside a damaged house after it was burnt by a mob a day earlier in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mani Rana
Shumaila, 48, looks through her family belongings at a section of her home, after it was burnt by a mob two days earlier, in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Shumaila, 48, looks through her family belongings at a section of her home, after it was burnt by a mob two days earlier, in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Anzila Semeul cries while sitting with her daughter in front of their home, after it was burnt by a mob two days earlier, in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Anzila Semeul cries while sitting with her daughter in front of their home, after it was burnt by a mob two days earlier, in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Azra, 68, looks at her dead pet bird in a cage at her home, which was burnt by a mob two days earlier, in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Azra, 68, looks at her dead pet bird in a cage at her home, which was burnt by a mob two days earlier, in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Next Slideshows
Delhi Gang Rape: Main accused dead
The driver of the bus in which a 23-year-old woman was gang-raped and fatally injured in December hanged himself in his jail cell, prison authorities said, but...
Colours of India
From the festival of Holi to the make-up worn by classical dancers, India is a land of colours.
India this week
Our best photos from this week from across India.
Kumbh Mela
During the Maha Kumbh in Allahabad, thousands take part in a religious gathering at the Sangam - the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati...
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.