Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Sep 24, 2013 | 9:10am IST

Pakistani Christians mourn deaths

<p>A Christian man cries next to the coffin of his relative, who was killed in a suicide blast at a church, at a hospital in Peshawar September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Omer Quyam</p>

A Christian man cries next to the coffin of his relative, who was killed in a suicide blast at a church, at a hospital in Peshawar September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Omer Quyam

Tuesday, September 24, 2013

A Christian man cries next to the coffin of his relative, who was killed in a suicide blast at a church, at a hospital in Peshawar September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Omer Quyam

Close
1 / 15
<p>Christian women mourn next to coffins of their relatives, who were killed in a suicide attack on a church, in Peshawar September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz</p>

Christian women mourn next to coffins of their relatives, who were killed in a suicide attack on a church, in Peshawar September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Tuesday, September 24, 2013

Christian women mourn next to coffins of their relatives, who were killed in a suicide attack on a church, in Peshawar September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Close
2 / 15
<p>A Christian woman mourns the death of her son at the site of a suicide blast at a church in Peshawar September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz</p>

A Christian woman mourns the death of her son at the site of a suicide blast at a church in Peshawar September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Tuesday, September 24, 2013

A Christian woman mourns the death of her son at the site of a suicide blast at a church in Peshawar September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Close
3 / 15
<p>Members of the Pakistani Christian community chant slogans during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack on a church in Peshawar September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz</p>

Members of the Pakistani Christian community chant slogans during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack on a church in Peshawar September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Tuesday, September 24, 2013

Members of the Pakistani Christian community chant slogans during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack on a church in Peshawar September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Close
4 / 15
<p>Members of the Pakistani Christian community hold up a sign and chant slogans during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, in Karachi September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athar Hussain</p>

Members of the Pakistani Christian community hold up a sign and chant slogans during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, in Karachi September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Tuesday, September 24, 2013

Members of the Pakistani Christian community hold up a sign and chant slogans during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, in Karachi September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Close
5 / 15
<p>Members of the Pakistani Christian community attend a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, in Islamabad September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood</p>

Members of the Pakistani Christian community attend a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, in Islamabad September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Tuesday, September 24, 2013

Members of the Pakistani Christian community attend a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, in Islamabad September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Close
6 / 15
<p>A member of the Pakistani Christian community displays his hand written with a slogan as he takes part in a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, in Islamabad September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood</p>

A member of the Pakistani Christian community displays his hand written with a slogan as he takes part in a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, in Islamabad September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Tuesday, September 24, 2013

A member of the Pakistani Christian community displays his hand written with a slogan as he takes part in a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, in Islamabad September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Close
7 / 15
<p>Members of the Pakistani Christian community chant slogans as they burn tires during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, in Islamabad September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood</p>

Members of the Pakistani Christian community chant slogans as they burn tires during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, in Islamabad September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Tuesday, September 24, 2013

Members of the Pakistani Christian community chant slogans as they burn tires during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, in Islamabad September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Close
8 / 15
<p>A member of the Pakistani Christian community holds a cross as she shouts slogan during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, with others in Lahore September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

A member of the Pakistani Christian community holds a cross as she shouts slogan during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, with others in Lahore September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Tuesday, September 24, 2013

A member of the Pakistani Christian community holds a cross as she shouts slogan during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, with others in Lahore September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Close
9 / 15
<p>Members of the Pakistani Christian community hold a placard as they shout slogans during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, with others in Lahore September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

Members of the Pakistani Christian community hold a placard as they shout slogans during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, with others in Lahore September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Tuesday, September 24, 2013

Members of the Pakistani Christian community hold a placard as they shout slogans during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, with others in Lahore September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Close
10 / 15
<p>A member of the Pakistani Christian community holds a cross as he chants slogans in front of a fire during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, with others in Lahore September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

A member of the Pakistani Christian community holds a cross as he chants slogans in front of a fire during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, with others in Lahore September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza more

Tuesday, September 24, 2013

A member of the Pakistani Christian community holds a cross as he chants slogans in front of a fire during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, with others in Lahore September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Close
11 / 15
<p>Members of the Pakistani Christian community light oil lamps during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, with others in Lahore September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

Members of the Pakistani Christian community light oil lamps during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, with others in Lahore September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Tuesday, September 24, 2013

Members of the Pakistani Christian community light oil lamps during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, with others in Lahore September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Close
12 / 15
<p>Members of the Pakistani Christian community hold candles during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, with others in Lahore September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

Members of the Pakistani Christian community hold candles during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, with others in Lahore September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Tuesday, September 24, 2013

Members of the Pakistani Christian community hold candles during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, with others in Lahore September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Close
13 / 15
<p>Members of the Pakistani Christian community hold crosses in front of a fire during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, with others in Lahore September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

Members of the Pakistani Christian community hold crosses in front of a fire during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, with others in Lahore September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Tuesday, September 24, 2013

Members of the Pakistani Christian community hold crosses in front of a fire during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, with others in Lahore September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Close
14 / 15
<p>A member of the Pakistani Christian community holds a placard as he shouts slogans during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, with others in Lahore September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

A member of the Pakistani Christian community holds a placard as he shouts slogans during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, with others in Lahore September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Tuesday, September 24, 2013

A member of the Pakistani Christian community holds a placard as he shouts slogans during a protest rally to condemn Sunday's suicide attack in Peshawar on a church, with others in Lahore September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
The Merkel years

The Merkel years

Next Slideshows

The Merkel years

The Merkel years

A look at the years of Angela Merkel at the helm of Germany as chancellor, after her election to a coveted third term in office.

24 Sep 2013
China's water crisis

China's water crisis

China blames climate change for wreaking havoc on scarce water resources, but critics say the country's drive to industrialize are just as responsible.

24 Sep 2013
BlackBerry devices

BlackBerry devices

A look at some BlackBerry devices as the company strikes a takeover deal with a consortium led by Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd for $4.7 billion.

24 Sep 2013
India this week

India this week

Pictures of people who made the news and others which caught our eyes during the past week.

22 Sep 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant

Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant

If Williams is indeed 20 weeks into her term, that would mean she was approximately two months pregnant when she captured her record 23rd Grand Slam tournament title at the Australian Open in January.

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.

USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.

Dior goes to Tokyo

Dior goes to Tokyo

Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.

Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman

Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman

Julia Roberts was named the world's most beautiful woman by People magazine for a record 5th time, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.

Riding the subway in North Korea

Riding the subway in North Korea

Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures