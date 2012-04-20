Pakistani plane crash
A relative of a victim of the Bhoja Air airliner crash mourns at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi April 20, 2012. The Pakistani airliner with 127 people on board crashed in bad weather as it came in to land in Islamabad on Friday,...more
A relative of a victim of the Bhoja Air airliner crash mourns at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi April 20, 2012. The Pakistani airliner with 127 people on board crashed in bad weather as it came in to land in Islamabad on Friday, scattering wreckage and leaving no sign of survivors. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Police, media and residents stand next to the wreckage of a Boeing 737 airliner which crashed in Islamabad April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
Bhoja Air employees sit behind computers in a ticket booth at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Aviation officials stand next to the wreckage of a Boeing 737 airliner which crashed in Islamabad April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
Police and rescue workers go through the wreckage of a Boeing 737 airliner which crashed in Islamabad April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
Relatives of victims of the Bhoja Air airliner crash console each other at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Aviation officials place blankets over bodies recovered from the crash site of a Boeing 737 airliner in Islamabad April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sohail Shahzad
A relative of a victim of the Bhoja Air airliner crash is consoled by family members at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
A security official yells for help as rescue workers search through the wreckage of the Bhoja Air passenger plane which crashed on the outskirts of Islamabad April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
