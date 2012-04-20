Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Apr 21, 2012 | 2:55am IST

Pakistani plane crash

<p>A relative of a victim of the Bhoja Air airliner crash mourns at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi April 20, 2012. The Pakistani airliner with 127 people on board crashed in bad weather as it came in to land in Islamabad on Friday, scattering wreckage and leaving no sign of survivors. REUTERS/Athar Hussain</p>

A relative of a victim of the Bhoja Air airliner crash mourns at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi April 20, 2012. The Pakistani airliner with 127 people on board crashed in bad weather as it came in to land in Islamabad on Friday,...more

Saturday, April 21, 2012

A relative of a victim of the Bhoja Air airliner crash mourns at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi April 20, 2012. The Pakistani airliner with 127 people on board crashed in bad weather as it came in to land in Islamabad on Friday, scattering wreckage and leaving no sign of survivors. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Close
1 / 9
<p>Police, media and residents stand next to the wreckage of a Boeing 737 airliner which crashed in Islamabad April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed</p>

Police, media and residents stand next to the wreckage of a Boeing 737 airliner which crashed in Islamabad April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

Saturday, April 21, 2012

Police, media and residents stand next to the wreckage of a Boeing 737 airliner which crashed in Islamabad April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

Close
2 / 9
<p>Bhoja Air employees sit behind computers in a ticket booth at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain</p>

Bhoja Air employees sit behind computers in a ticket booth at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Saturday, April 21, 2012

Bhoja Air employees sit behind computers in a ticket booth at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Close
3 / 9
<p>Aviation officials stand next to the wreckage of a Boeing 737 airliner which crashed in Islamabad April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed</p>

Aviation officials stand next to the wreckage of a Boeing 737 airliner which crashed in Islamabad April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

Saturday, April 21, 2012

Aviation officials stand next to the wreckage of a Boeing 737 airliner which crashed in Islamabad April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

Close
4 / 9
<p>Police and rescue workers go through the wreckage of a Boeing 737 airliner which crashed in Islamabad April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed</p>

Police and rescue workers go through the wreckage of a Boeing 737 airliner which crashed in Islamabad April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

Saturday, April 21, 2012

Police and rescue workers go through the wreckage of a Boeing 737 airliner which crashed in Islamabad April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

Close
5 / 9
<p>Relatives of victims of the Bhoja Air airliner crash console each other at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain</p>

Relatives of victims of the Bhoja Air airliner crash console each other at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Saturday, April 21, 2012

Relatives of victims of the Bhoja Air airliner crash console each other at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Close
6 / 9
<p>Aviation officials place blankets over bodies recovered from the crash site of a Boeing 737 airliner in Islamabad April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sohail Shahzad</p>

Aviation officials place blankets over bodies recovered from the crash site of a Boeing 737 airliner in Islamabad April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sohail Shahzad

Saturday, April 21, 2012

Aviation officials place blankets over bodies recovered from the crash site of a Boeing 737 airliner in Islamabad April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sohail Shahzad

Close
7 / 9
<p>A relative of a victim of the Bhoja Air airliner crash is consoled by family members at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain</p>

A relative of a victim of the Bhoja Air airliner crash is consoled by family members at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Saturday, April 21, 2012

A relative of a victim of the Bhoja Air airliner crash is consoled by family members at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Close
8 / 9
<p>A security official yells for help as rescue workers search through the wreckage of the Bhoja Air passenger plane which crashed on the outskirts of Islamabad April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed</p>

A security official yells for help as rescue workers search through the wreckage of the Bhoja Air passenger plane which crashed on the outskirts of Islamabad April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

Saturday, April 21, 2012

A security official yells for help as rescue workers search through the wreckage of the Bhoja Air passenger plane which crashed on the outskirts of Islamabad April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Norway massacre trial

Norway massacre trial

Next Slideshows

Norway massacre trial

Norway massacre trial

The trial of Anders Behring Breivik, accused of killing dozens of people in a shooting spree on the Utoeya island youth summer camp as well as a car bombing in...

20 Apr 2012
Daily life in Nepal

Daily life in Nepal

Images of daily life in the landlocked Himalayan republic.

20 Apr 2012
The big fat Indian wedding

The big fat Indian wedding

From low-key ceremonies to lavish, star-studded affairs, a look at different kinds of weddings in India.

20 Apr 2012
Royal Enfield riding high

Royal Enfield riding high

Snaphots from the Royal Enfield manufacturing facility at Chennai.

20 Apr 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast