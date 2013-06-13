Pakistan's female Top Gun
Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, poses for photograph as she sits in a cockpit of a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. Farooq, from Punjab province's historic city...more
Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, poses for photograph as she sits in a cockpit of a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. Farooq, from Punjab province's historic city of Bahawalpur, is one of 19 women who have become pilots in the Pakistan Air Force over the last decade - there are five other female fighter pilots, but they have yet to take the final tests to qualify for combat. A growing number of women have joined Pakistan's defence forces in recent years as attitudes towards women change. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Ayesha Farooq, 26, (C) Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, walks with Wing Commander of Squadron 20 Nasim Abbas (2nd R) and her colleagues toward a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. ...more
Ayesha Farooq, 26, (C) Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, walks with Wing Commander of Squadron 20 Nasim Abbas (2nd R) and her colleagues toward a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Ayesha Farooq, 26, (R) Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, talks with avionics engineer Anam Hassan, 24, at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Ayesha Farooq, 26, (R) Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, talks with avionics engineer Anam Hassan, 24, at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Ayesha Farooq, 26, (2nd R) Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, attends a briefing with colleagues at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Ayesha Farooq, 26, (2nd R) Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, attends a briefing with colleagues at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, performs a pre-flight check on a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, performs a pre-flight check on a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Ayesha Farooq, 26, (C) Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, chats with her colleagues beside a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Ayesha Farooq, 26, (C) Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, chats with her colleagues beside a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, climbs up to a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, climbs up to a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, looks up as she closes the cockpit of a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, looks up as she closes the cockpit of a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, sits in the cockpit of a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, sits in the cockpit of a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, gives the thumb-up sign from the cockpit of a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, gives the thumb-up sign from the cockpit of a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot,sits in the cockpit of a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot,sits in the cockpit of a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, smiles during an interview with Reuters at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, smiles during an interview with Reuters at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, shops at the market of Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, shops at the market of Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Next Slideshows
Kiribati, gone in 60 years
Photographer David Gray documented life in the Pacific Island nation of Kiribati, a chain of 33 islands that stand just a few feet above sea level, spread over...
Countdown to G8
Protests erupt in London, as Northern Ireland prepares for the G8 summit.
Sikh Guru Martyrdom Day
Sikhs observe the 407th martyrdom day of their fifth Guru, Guru Arjan Dev.
Mumbai building collapse
A section of a residential building collapses in central Mumbai.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.