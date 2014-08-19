Pakistan's Freedom March
Supporters of Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, carry a man injured by a rubber bullet, during a Revolution March to the parliament house in Islamabad August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Supporters of former international cricketer Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, participate during the Freedom March to the parliament house in Islamabad August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Supporters of former international cricketer Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, climb on container barricades as they participate during a Freedom March to the parliament house in Islamabad August 19, 2014. ...more
A supporter of Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, uses a bolt cutter to remove the container barricades during Freedom March to the parliament house in Islamabad August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar...more
Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, gestures to his supporters from the window of a container while addressing them outside the parliament house in Islamabad August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal...more
A supporter of former international cricketer Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, wears a mask as he stands with others in front of container barricades during the Freedom March to the parliament house in Islamabad...more
A supporter of Imran Khan, cricketer-turned-opposition politician and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, wears a shirt with Khan's image on it as he rests with others in a tent during the Freedom March in Islamabad August 19,...more
A supporter of Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, prays in front of a container barricade wearing protective gear, during Revolution March to the parliament house in Islamabad August 19, 2014....more
Policemen stand guard against supporters of Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, during the Revolution March to the parliament house in Islamabad August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Indian security personnel walk past the main gate of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Supporters of Imran Khan, cricketer-turned-opposition politician and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, react while listening during the Freedom March in Islamabad August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mhmood
Supporters of Muhammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, gesture as they chant slogans during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Supporters of Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, wave party flags during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A supporter of Imran Khan, cricketer-turned-opposition politician and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, sleeps on chairs early in the morning during the Freedom March in Islamabad August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Men and supporters react, after a bunch of balloons burst in the air, on-stage where Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, was addressing the crowd during the Revolution March in Islamabad August...more
Supporters of Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, with the party's flag painted on their faces, clap as they listen during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A supporter of Muhammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, uses tree branches to clean a portion of the road so he can sit and sleep there with others during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 18,...more
Imran Khan, cricketer-turned-opposition politician and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, waves his hand while addressing his supporters during the fourth day of the Freedom March in Islamabad August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal...more
Imran Khan, cricketer-turned-opposition politician and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, smiles to his supporters after his speech during the fourth day of the Freedom March in Islamabad August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal...more
Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, wave party flags as they listen to his speech during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Supporters of Muhammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, listen to Qadri speak during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A supporter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, a political party led by cricketer-turned-opposition politician Imran Khan, sits with a stick behind the barricade of barbwires upon his arrival with others to participate in the Freedom March in Islamabad...more
A supporter of Imran Khan, cricketer-turned-opposition-politician and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, wears a badge with a photo of him while attending the Freedom March in Islamabad August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, a political party led by cricketer-turned-opposition politician Imran Khan, hurl stones in reaction to residents throwing stones at the participants of Freedom March, in Gujranwala August 15, 2014. ...more
Policemen move to disperse residents after they threw stones at the participants of the Freedom March, which was led by cricketer-turned-opposition politician Imran Khan, in Gujranwala August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Supporters of cricketer-turned-opposition politician Imran Khan head to Islamabad on the highway outside Peshawar August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A army truck goes through a security checkpoint on the approach to the parliament building in Islamabad August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Next Slideshows
Battle for Donetsk
Ukrainian forces move into the heart of the rebel-held city.
Left behind in Gaza
Personal objects left behind amid the ruins of Gaza.
Inside Hamas tunnels
Reuters gets an exclusive look at Hamas' network of tunnels under Gaza.
Peshmerga offensive
Iraqi Kurdish peshmergas launch counterattacks in an attempt to push Islamic State forces back.
MORE IN PICTURES
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.