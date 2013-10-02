Pakistan's Hurt Locker

Technicians from Pakistan's top bomb disposal unit talk with a police officer at a bazaar during a bomb search operation in Peshawar October 2, 2013. Twelve years into the war on militancy, Pakistan's police are chronically under-funded. This year's federal budget gave the military about $6 billion and the police $686 million, a lopsided allocation mirrored in the disbursement of foreign aid. While the United States has given Pakistan about $30 billion since 2001, the police have got a tiny fraction compared with the military. A little of that reached the country's top police bomb disposal unit in the city of Peshawar. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra